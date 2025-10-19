Davao-Bukidnon road impassable

THE Bukidnon-Davao City Road (BuDa Road) along Overview, Palacapao, Quezon has been declared temporarily closed to all types of vehicles following a major road collapse on October 18, 2025.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Northern Mindanao, the affected portion suffered severe structural damage, prompting an immediate suspension of traffic flow in both directions to ensure public safety. Assessment and clearing operations are currently ongoing.

Search and retrieval underway

Authorities have also launched search and retrieval operations in the affected area after reports surfaced that two individuals riding a motorcycle (locally known as a bao-bao) were possibly trapped in the landslide. Rescue teams from local government units, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine National Police are conducting joint operations to locate the missing persons.

DPWH issues advisory and alternate routes

In a statement, the DPWH confirmed that teams have been deployed to inspect the extent of the damage and determine the necessary engineering interventions.

“Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered the immediate temporary closure of the road while assessment teams investigate the incident,” the agency said. “The Department shall provide recommendations based on the results of the ongoing evaluation.”

The DPWH advised motorists to take the following alternate routes while the BuDa Road remains impassable:

For light vehicles:

• From Cagayan de Oro City to Tagum City: Junction Sayre Highway, Poblacion, Valencia City, Bukidnon via Kapalong–Talaingod–Valencia Road

• From Camp 1, Maramag, Bukidnon to Davao City: Via Junction Bukidnon–Davao City Road to Cotabato Boundary-Carmen–Kabacan–Matalam–Kidapawan–Cotabato–Digos City–Davao.

Traffic signage and barriers have been installed to guide motorists, while personnel from the DPWH and local authorities are managing detours to prevent congestion and accidents.

Ensuring connectivity and safety

The DPWH emphasized that restoring the damaged section is a priority, noting the road’s vital role in facilitating mobility, trade, and the delivery of essential goods between Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

The agency assured the public that updates on the repair and rehabilitation of the Bukidnon-Davao City Road will be released once the initial assessment is completed. DEF