Davao-Bukidnon tourist resort says guest in zipline incident now out of danger

A RESORT in Kitaotao, Bukidnon has assured the public that it has not neglected the zipline incident involving a guest on June 14, 2026, emphasizing that management is actively carrying out a comprehensive review of its safety measures as the resort temporarily suspends operations.

In an official statement released on June 17, Greek Hills Resort said the guest involved in the incident is safe, in stable condition, and has already returned home after undergoing comprehensive medical examinations.

“Our team has not neglected this matter; rather, we are actively conducting a thorough review to strengthen safety measures,” the resort said.

The management stressed that guest safety remains its highest priority and cautioned the public against relying on unverified information circulating online, noting that some reports and opinions do not accurately reflect the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The June 14 accident drew widespread attention after authorities reported that a 25-year-old Indian national was injured when a zipline cable allegedly failed during a ride at the resort.

Initial reports from investigators indicated that the tourist fell approximately 39 feet near the endpoint of the attraction.

The tourist was first brought to a medical facility in the Buda area before being transferred to a hospital in Davao City for further treatment.

Authorities later confirmed that the victim survived the incident and was discharged after receiving medical care.

The incident prompted the local government of Kitaotao to issue a cease-and-desist order against the resort's owners and management while investigations and safety inspections are being conducted.

The Department of Tourism (DOT)-10 also confirmed that Greek Hills Resort is not among the tourism establishments accredited by the agency.

Located in Barangay Sinuda, Greek Hills Resort is a popular stop along the Bukidnon-Davao highland corridor, known for its cool climate, mountain views, and adventure attractions.

The resort's zipline and other outdoor recreational facilities have attracted visitors from different parts of Mindanao and beyond.

In response to the incident, the resort said a full-scale safety assessment is already underway. This includes an independent evaluation of the zipline's design, maintenance procedures, operational protocols, staff training programs, and existing safety inspections. The review will also examine incident data, risk assessments, and lessons learned to identify areas requiring improvement.

As part of its response, Greek Hills Resort said it is implementing several operational enhancements across its facilities. These include updated maintenance schedules, stricter inspection procedures, revised guest supervision and crowd management standards, and strengthened emergency response and communication protocols.

The management added that transparency will remain a key component of the review process, pledging to provide verified updates to the public regarding the findings of the investigation and the progress of safety improvements.

The incident has also renewed discussions on safety compliance within the adventure tourism sector, particularly among operators of high-risk attractions such as ziplines. Tourism and local government authorities generally require regular inspections, preventive maintenance, and strict adherence to safety standards to minimize risks to visitors.

The resort emphasized that the temporary closure is intended to allow sufficient time for the completion of safety assessments and the implementation of necessary upgrades before welcoming guests back.

“We will provide regular updates on our reopening timeline and the enhancements made to ensure a secure experience for all guests,” the statement read.

The management added that it remains committed to maintaining the highest safety standards and is confident that the measures being introduced will further improve the overall safety and experience of visitors once operations resume.

The resort will remain closed until all assessments have been completed and the required safety improvements have been fully implemented. DEF