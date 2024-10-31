Davao bus drivers clear of illegal drugs

NO BUS drivers in the region were reported to be positive during the surprise drug test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

In a report provided by the regional drug agency, around 400 drivers in three major public terminal locations, particularly in Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) and terminals in Tagum City and Digos City, underwent drug testing through the “Oplan Harabas” program.

The operation aims to prevent road accidents caused by drivers who may be under the influence of illegal substances such as drugs or alcohol.

Of the number, 150 drivers were registered under DCOTT and 150 each in Tagum and Digos City terminals respectively.

Notably, last 2023, DCott Head Aisa Usop noted a drug-free Undas after 1,500 drivers and conductors of DCott were found negative for drug use.

As terminals receive a surge of passengers for Undas traditions, law enforcement and other relevant agencies, including the LTO, Philippine National Police-Davao (PNP-Davao), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Traffic Enforcement Unit, and City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), are making sure commuters have a peaceful journey.