Davao Bus launches grievance platform

THE Davao Bus Project launched its grievance redress mechanism (GRM) manual that aims to address concerns pertaining to the Davao Public Transport Modernization Program (DPTMP).

The DPTMP GRM shall aid the Project Team to appropriately and systematically receive and respond to grievances submitted by the public on the DPTMP.

“It covers all kinds of treatments for the impacts, complaints, and incidents for resettlement. This should also cover or accommodate issues on construction, gender-based violence or harassment and other gender issues, and issues or concerns from our Indigenous Peoples as a result of the Social Development Program (SDP),” Atty. Ben Masungcad of the City Legal Office said during the launching ceremony on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Masungcad said there will also be a GRM Help Desk or Grievance Desk that will support the GRM.

During the ceremony, a web-based Grievance Information System that can be accessed at https://davaobus.davaocity.gov.ph/grievance/ was also presented.

The members of the GRM help desk from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) are tasked to receive, review, and respond to the grievances of the project-affected persons (PAPs).

Masungcad added there are six primary steps in the DPTMP GRM, spanning the grievance being submitted by the PAPs to its resolution.

The ceremony culminated in a symbolic signing of the manual by the DPTM Project Manager Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo, Mr. Shuji Kimura of the Asia Development Bank, Atty. Ben Masungcad of the City Legal Office, and Atty. Eduardo Perez IV of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office. CIO