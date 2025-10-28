Davao Bus Project faces ₱15B funding shortfall for 2026

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao Bus Project said on Monday that while the project remains in the pipeline, funding for 2026 falls far below what was requested.

Atty. Dwight Domingo, assistant city administrator and project manager of the Davao Bus Project, said they initially sought ₱14 billion to ₱17 billion for next year, but only ₱2 billion was included in the budget proposal submitted to Congress.

“Officially ang gi-submit karon sa Department of Budget and Management padulong didtos Congress wala ra kaabot ug P2 billion (Officially, the one submitted to the Department of Budget and Management and forwarded to Congress did not even reach P2 billion),” Domingo said in an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on October 27.

He said that while there is still an allocation for the bus project, it is not enough for full implementation. However, he remains optimistic that Congress might approve additional funding, noting that formal budget “insertions” have been filed to support the initiative.

“Hopefully for the good of the people of Davao and again mahimo man gyud ni siyang model sa entire country puhon which mao gyud ni ang goal sa project karon. Hopefully, the leaders we have in Congress will see that naa man diay nindot, naa pay city leadership nga media kurso kaayo mo-implement ani (Hopefully, this will be for the good of the people of Davao. This project is really designed to be a model for the entire country — that’s the main goal right now. I also hope our leaders in Congress will recognize that there’s something truly worthwhile here, and that our city leadership is more than capable of implementing it properly),” he clarified.

Domingo added that the City Government cannot shoulder the project alone, as purchasing around 1,000 buses would strain local funds and affect other essential programs. He also cited logistical limits such as bus storage areas, which the national government is better equipped to handle.

Project remains on track

Despite the funding gap, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the Davao Bus Project remains on track, with road right-of-way (RROW) acquisition ongoing and operations targeted by 2027.

Former Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon earlier said that around 60 percent of the required land had been secured since work began in March, with efforts continuing to complete the remaining 40 percent by year-end.

Dizon admitted the project has been delayed by about two years due to logistical hurdles, but said directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have prompted agencies to fast-track all major infrastructure projects.

DOTr Project Evaluation Officer Richard Villanueva earlier confirmed that while the project was delayed by eight months, construction work, including bus stops, depots, and the Bus Driving Academy, is now progressing.

A flagship transport model

The Davao Bus Project, a ₱76-billion initiative, aims to create a 672-kilometer integrated bus network with five depots, three terminals, a driver training academy, 1,074 stops, and a fleet of 380 electric and 720 Euro-V diesel buses. The system will feature intelligent transport technology and automated fare collection.

The project is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the national government, and the City Government of Davao, which will contribute around ₱20 billion.

Initially set for a partial rollout by late 2024 and full operations by 2025, the timeline has been pushed back to 2027 due to right-of-way delays and post-pandemic adjustments. RGP