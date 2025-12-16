Davao Bus social dev’t program reaches more than 6K PUJ drivers, operators

MORE than 6,000 Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers and operators have successfully completed a two-day capability enhancement training under the Davao Bus Project’s Social Development Program (SDP). This accomplishment underscores the city’s commitment to ensuring that every Davao Bus beneficiary is fully equipped with the right services, support, and opportunities.

Designed to prepare project beneficiaries for the upcoming full operation of the Davao Bus, the training covered key topics on personal development, financial literacy and entrepreneurial mindsetting, gender sensitivity, and employment facilitation.

On December 10 to 11, the 22nd batch of project beneficiaries for the training convened at the Grand Menseng Hotel.

Every driver and operator who attended received an allowance for the two-day training to ensure that they are compensated for the loss of their daily income.

Marlon Sayson, a PUJ driver and operator of 14 years, told the City Information Office (CIO), that the training not only equipped them with the necessary training, but also gave them insights into the direction of the project.

It also served as an avenue for project beneficiaries to voice their concerns and clarify details pertaining to the project.

“Natubag g’yud ang amoang mga pangutana kay ‘tong niagi man gud daghan kaayo’g chismis lisod kaayo. Karon nasayran namo og unsa gyud ilahang pursuit, unsa ila’ng gusto buhaton (In the past, there were a lot of rumors and misinformation, so we had a lot of questions, which were answered during the training. Through this, we’re able to gain insight on the purpose of their pursuit, on what they are trying to do here),” he said.

“Abi man gud namo nga ma-water mi ba. Siyempre kay operator ug driver, huna-huna namo asa na mi maadto. Lisod kaayo. Karon nasayran gyud namo nga maayo gyud ilang gusto. Ang tumong sa Davao nga ing-ani para gyud sa kaayuhan natong tanan, dili lang sa amoa pati pud sa mga commuter (We believed that we would be left without a source of income when we learned about the project. As operators and drivers, we were concerned about this. It was challenging, but with this training, we see now that the city’s goal is for the benefit of every Dabawenyo, not just us drivers and operators, but also the commuters),” Sayson added.

He also urged other PUJ drivers and operators who are yet to receive the training to join the program.

“Sa akoang kaubanan na mga driver, mas maayo nga muadto diri para masayod ta sa atoang posisyon kung unsaon ta sa atoang gobyerno (To my fellow drivers and operators, it would be best to participate in this training for us to gain an insight on what’s in store for us once the project becomes operational),” Sayson said.

For more information and inquiries, kindly visit the Davao Bus Project Facebook Page. CIO