Davao Bypass Tunnel just 2 meters from breakthrough

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that only two meters remain before the excavation breakthrough of the 2.3-kilometer southbound tunnel of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project (DCBCP).

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in a report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, said the breakthrough is expected this week and marks a milestone not only for Davao City but for the entire country.

“This milestone showcases the exceptional coordination, engineering expertise, and resilience of the Filipino engineers and technical workers, who undertook tunneling operations under complex geological conditions,” he said during an on-site assessment on August 22, 2025.

In March 2025, the DCBCP’s northbound tunnel achieved a successful breakthrough, bringing the twin-tube project closer to full operational readiness.

Spanning 45.5 kilometers across five major contract packages, the DCBCP will provide an alternative route connecting the Davao–Digos section of the Maharlika Highway to the Davao–Agusan National Highway in Panabo City, easing urban traffic congestion in Davao City. The project is funded through Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) under loan agreements with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in partnership with the Philippine government.

Bonoan said that the twin tunnels in Davao are just the beginning of a new era in Philippine road infrastructure, pointing to the upcoming 23-kilometer Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project.

He explained that this project will connect Nueva Ecija in Central Luzon to Nueva Vizcaya in the Cagayan Valley Region, and will include tunnel sections nearly twice as long as those in the Davao Bypass.

The Dalton Pass project will include 6.121 kilometers of twin-tube tunnels, approximately 4.516 km for the northern segment and 1.605 km for the southern segment, and 10 bridges totaling 5.828 kilometers.

The procurement of design consultants is still underway, with detailed engineering design expected to start in early 2026. RGP