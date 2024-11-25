Davao Cadac to offer jobs to former drug users

THE City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac) of Davao will be offering jobs to drug reformists in time for Drug Prevention and Control Week.

Jaffar Marohomsalic, Cadac officer-in-charge, said that this is one of the services they are offering through the health and wellness caravan in each district of the city, adding that a person’s economic status could influence their decision to use drugs.

“We wanted to give them opportunities, like for example, jobs because nakita pud namo during our study kay basically ang mga reasons kay more on economic reasons, so that’s why we really need also to help na makakita og mga opportunity,” he said in an interview with Madayaw Davao, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

(We want to provide them with opportunities, such as jobs, because during our study, we found that the main reason for drug use is often economic. That’s why we really need to help them find opportunities).

Hence, their office is intensifying its efforts to provide job opportunities in coordination with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso).

Some of the areas they have visited include barangays in Paquibato, Marilog, and Toril Districts. The office aims to provide work to around 6,000 drug reformists in the city.

In addition to job opportunities, Cadac, in partnership with the City Health Office (CHO), will provide medical assistance to the reformists. Marohomsalic mentioned that they could request medication as part of the support.

Cadac emphasized that there will be no discrimination against the reformists and that barangay officials, as well as safety and security personnel, have shown their support for the drug reformists in their communities.

Marohomsalic further explained that they not only provide services during Drug Prevention and Control Week but also regularly conduct information dissemination on the dangers of illegal drugs, especially to the youth, who are the most vulnerable sector.

Anti-drug abuse body aims not only to strengthen its programs but also to activate or enhance the functioning of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (Badacs) in the 182 barangays of the city, as they are the ones who can respond to community needs almost immediately. RGP