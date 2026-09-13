Davao Cagro urges regenerative farming amid 50% fruit drop

DAVAO City’s fruit production took a sharp hit in 2026, dropping by roughly 50 percent due to prolonged adverse weather, pest infestations, and high synthetic input costs, prompting agricultural authorities to promote regenerative farming practices.

During the iSpeak media forum on September 10, 2026, at Davao City Hall, City Agriculturist Office (Cagro) Officer-in-Charge Antonio Obsioma reported that consolidated fruit yields stood at 84,000 metric tons from January to September 2026, down significantly from full-year 2025 totals of over 120,000 metric tons.

Obsioma cited unpredictable weather shifts such as sudden rainfall during peak flower-blossoming periods, pests, and farmers' inability to afford sufficient inputs as primary causes.

"Most of our farmers actually are very much dependent on inputs being provided by the NGO [and LGU]. And that is definitely not enough, kasi subsidy lang naman iyon, eh (because that is just a subsidy). If a farmer needs four bags and we give only one bag, it is not enough. That will affect production," Obsioma explained.

To safeguard public health, Cagro is exploring random chemical residue testing with the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) at major drop-off points like the Bankerohan Public Market, while encouraging urban families to adopt containerized household gardening.

As a long-term solution, Cagro is aiming to pivot Davao’s farming sectors toward regenerative agriculture — a method that uses organic matter and beneficial micro-organisms to restore compacted soil naturally.

"Ang objective talaga natin is to reduce the use of fertilizer because it is not good for the soil... Ang isa sa most commonly adopted technologies now is regenerative agriculture," Obsioma noted.

The transition aims to drastically lower production costs for local farmers by reducing reliance on expensive synthetic fertilizers and chemical inputs, boosting crop yields through sustained microbial activity.

Obsioma also encouraged Dabawenyos to buy produce directly from the Davao Food Terminal Complex (DFTC) in Daliao, Toril, cutting out middlemen to give consumers lower prices while boosting income for local farmers. GRS