Davao CDRRMO activates emergency ops center

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and raised its blue alert status in preparation for All Souls' Day and All Saints' Day.

“In anticipation of the annual observance of All Souls and All Saints Day on November 1-2, 2024, locally known as ‘Undas’, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) institute the activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and raises its blue alert,” DCDRMMO said on October 31, 2024.

With an expected increase in visitors to cemeteries and communal areas, the blue alert status aims to enhance disaster preparedness, response, and resource allocation. Emergency resources will be deployed to ensure a safe observance of these important days.

The office highlighted that many individuals would be traveling back to their home provinces and gathering at burial sites to honor their deceased loved ones during this time.

CDRRMO clarified that the blue alert status is adopted from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and that the EOC will facilitate continuous coordination of efforts, monitor the situation, and implement security measures for a safe event.

Additionally, the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) anticipates a surge in passengers on Thursday, coinciding with the observances.

Dcott manager Aisa Usop expects passenger numbers to reach between 50,000 and 80,000, with bus trips increasing from the usual 700-800 daily to around 1,000-1,500, similar to last year.

Earlier, the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) deployed 13,136 integrated personnel to ensure safety during the observances. An average of 3,284 personnel per day will come from various agencies, including Task Force Davao, the City Civil Security Office, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the National Bureau of Investigation – Southeastern Mindanao, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Davao Central 911. RGP