Davao CDRRMO boosts early warning system

THE City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has announced that they are strengthening the early warning system in the city.

Rodrigo Bustillo, chief of the Operation and Warning Division of the CDRRMO, said in a radio interview with GMA Super Radyo Davao on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2024, that their office is currently strengthening the installation of the early warning system in the upper part of the city.



“Makahatag na ta og abiso sa mga tao para wala na tay rescue nga himuon unya karon kung duna gyud mga reskyuhunon at least karon gamay nalang (We could provide early warning to the public so we will no longer need to perform rescues, but if the need arises, there will only be a few),” he said.



“Anaa tay mga pagpangandam, anaa tay mga kalihukan, ang ginahimo nato mga proactive efforts sa city diha sa mga wala pay pagbaha kita naa natay gitawag nga gihimong aksyon to save our community at risk (We are ready and we have proactive measures, efforts of the city that once the water level rises we already have actions to save our community at risk),” he continued.

Bustillo said that there are six monitoring cameras placed at the head of major rivers and the upper parts of the city. For the Lipadas River, the camera is located in Brgy. Piedad, in Tugbok Proper for the Talomo River, Matina Biao for the Matina River, Tamugan for the Davao River, Fatima for the Bunawan River, and Pañalum for the Lasang River.

Through this, residents in the lower part of the city can be notified in advance by the office of where and when to evacuate before the floodwater arrives. The official added that the city has 21 sirens that, when activated, can reach up to five kilometers. Bustillo said that they are ready to be operated in case of extreme flooding.



In addition to the 21 sirens located in high-risk areas, the 182 Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Committees (BDRRMC) in Davao will be notified of the impending danger so they can alert their communities ahead of time.

Bustillo shared that their office has the necessary equipment to conduct rescues and that all of the BDRRMCs and chapters have enough equipment to rescue people in need of assistance. Although, if a large-scale flood were to occur, the office might encounter logistics challenges.

He said that they are encouraging all Dabawenyos to have their own Go Bag so that when there is an evacuation advisory, they can leave immediately without any delay. RGP