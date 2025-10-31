Davao CDRRMO Emergency OpCen to rise in Maa

IN LINE with the City Government of Davao’s efforts to further strengthen the city’s disaster preparedness, response, and resilience, a two-storey motorpool facility is set to rise in Barangay Maa as part of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Emergency Operation Center.

On October 28, the CDRRMO, along with the City Engineer’s Office and other stakeholders, held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the project.

The establishment of the facility marks the second phase of the city government’s three-part development initiative that envisions to establish a comprehensive CDRRMO complex.

Early this year, a groundbreaking ceremony was also held in Barangay Malagos for the construction of the first phase of the project, the Malagos Warehouse, a crucial logistic and storage hub for emergency assets such as relief goods.

Alfredo Baloran, Head of the CDRRMO, said that the facility is designed to serve as a central hub for operational vehicles, heavy equipment, and other lifeline resources for vital disaster response and recovery operations across the city.

He added that the CDRRMO’s Search and Rescue Teams will be housed on the same facility.

Once the facility is established, the construction of the CDRRMO Emergency Operation Complex is set to commence in the same location.

With its strategic location, the CDRRMO Emergency Operation Complex is set to become the city’s operations and communications hub in times of disasters.

“What we are building here today is more than infrastructure, it is a system readiness and collaborations ensuring that when disaster strikes, the City of Davao will always stand––ready to respond, recover, and rise stronger,” Baloran said.

Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by City Councilor Alberto Ungab, said that the city government remains committed to prioritizing disaster risk reduction and mitigation for the safety of the city’s residents.

“Over the years, we continue to strengthen our collective efforts to expand the scope of disaster resiliency, promote effective programs and strategies and enhance multisectoral coordination in disaster responsiveness,” he said.

“The establishment of the emergency operation center which will serve as the central command hub of the city during emergencies is a welcome addition to our existing disaster risk reduction and management hubs across the city,” Duterte added.

Over the years, the city government continued to strengthen and expand the scope of disaster resiliency by promoting effective programs and strategies, a testament of its commitment to building a more disaster resilient community that prioritizes the safety and well-being of every Dabawenyo. CIO