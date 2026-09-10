Davao CDRRMO eyes expanded warning system

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is looking to expand its emergency warning infrastructure as it urges residents to follow safety advisories amid continuing haze alerts.

Speaking at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps media forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 9, CDRRMO head Ret. PCol. Alfredo Baloran acknowledged the recent haze alert issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and stressed the need for residents to take precautions, including wearing face masks in affected areas.

"Dungag ko nalang na kung ma-feel gyud nimo nga lahi gyud imong paminaw, especially tong mga asthmatic. With that alert na gihatag sa NDRRMC, it is a way of informing all na dapat magbantay ka (If you feel that something is not right, especially if you have asthma, the NDRRMC alert is a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant)," Baloran said.

As part of efforts to strengthen the city's disaster preparedness, Baloran said the CDRRMO is studying technical adjustments that could allow its existing public siren network to also warn residents about seismic hazards.

"Ang present karon na warning system, na-program na siya about flooding, tsunami, and storm surge (Our current warning system is programmed for floods, tsunamis, and storm surges)," Baloran explained.

The existing sirens are mainly located in coastal and riverine areas vulnerable to flooding. The city government is also seeking approval from owners of commercial establishments to install larger sirens in strategic areas across the city.

Baloran said the CDRRMO is also open to using the city's electronic billboards to deliver real-time hazard alerts and health advisories.

"We can do it, na dapat we have to inform the general public. Actually, continuous na siya; nag-run ang mga information na naa didto. Dapat makita gyud sa publiko kung unsay mga recent na mga activities or hazard na atong ma-experience (We can do it. We have to inform the general public. The information displayed there runs continuously. The public should see whatever recent activities or hazards we might experience)," he said.

The CDRRMO has been using the electronic billboards to relay information, including recent warnings about the haze affecting parts of the region.

As of Sept. 9, the Calinan monitoring station recorded “very unhealthy” PM2.5 levels, based on data from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).

Authorities have advised vulnerable residents to stay indoors as much as possible and wear N95 masks when going outside, particularly when air quality deteriorates. GRS