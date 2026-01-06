Davao CDRRMO hiring more emergency response personnel

TO IMMEDIATELY respond to Dabawenyos in time of need, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is now in the process of hiring more emergency response personnel (ERP).

CDRRMO Head Alfredo Baloran said on Monday that they need to fill up 20 slots for the Emergency Medical Service (EMS).

“Ang existing daghan na siya more than 100, daghan man gud ta og personnel, especially sa atong EMS kay 24/7 ang atong services and three shifting na sya. So karon kinahanglan nato ang additional because we have added satellite stations (We have more than 100 existing EMS because our services is 24/7 and on a three-shift system. So we need additional personnel because we have added satellite stations),” Baloran said.

The city has a total of five satellite stations, according to Baluran. Opened last year was the Toril satellite station, while the Baganihan satellite station was transferred from Marilog.

Aside from EMS, 20 slots are also open for the Fire Auxiliary Service, and 15 for Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).

He said that for ERP, they are looking for individuals who are at least Senior High School graduates, physically fit, and can endure six months training.

More details on ERP hiring can be read through this link: https://www.facebook.com/DavaoDRRMO/posts/pfbid02GR2pv86Jz3HFKVSo8YiZKBkRdqxHz6LEuXJqGPohRww4hnoarRAoLmVNJeTamjdMl .

Baloran added that their office is also in-charge of hiring drivers for the additional mobile patrol cars given by the local government to the local police. CIO