Davao CDRRMO issues landslides alert

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on Monday, October 20, 2025, warned Dabawenyos living In landslide areas to stay alert and immediately evacuate in case of irregular ground movement.

CDRRMO Head Alfredo Baloran told reporters that there are no major roads in Davao City affected by landslides so far. However, they received reports of minor soil erosions in the Marilog area.

“Naay soil erosion affecting a portion of our barangay road sa Marilog, portion lang siya nga dili passable pero nag coordinate nata sa City Engineers for road clearing (There is soil erosion affecting a portion of one of our barangay roads in Marilog. Only a portion is not passable and we have already coordinated with the City Engineer’s Office for road clearing),” he said.

Baloran said that the CDRRMO continues with its regular checking of potential landslide areas within its area of responsibility.

“Permi nato ginapangayuan og report, nagahatag ta og instructions after ground shaking nga tanan landslide prone areas kailangan gyud siya nga i-re-assess, i-check sa atong personnel para ma-check pud nato kung naa ba’y unusual nga movement sa yuta (We always ask for reports, we give instructions after any ground shaking that all landslide prone areas needs to be re-assessed, checked by our personnel to see if there are unusual ground movements),” he said.

He reminded households living in hazard prone areas to stay alert, especially with the series of earthquakes and rainy weather conditions that may contribute to landslides.

“Nakasinati ta og ground shaking kadtong niaging semana plus karon gina-ulan ang atoang siyudad sa Davao panahon sa kagabhion. Ginahangyo nako ang mga namuyo aning mga hazard prone area nga mag binantayon kita kanunay, atong tan-awon ang atong gipuy-an kung nay mga unusual movement sa yuta. Akong ginahangyo hawa dayon mo diha or report dayon sa amoa aron atong ma assess unsa ang status sa yuta but most importantly is for safety, hawa usa ta bag-o muabot ang atong assessment team (We have experienced ground shaking last week and we also experienced rainy weather during the evenings here in the city. I urge everyone who is living in hazard prone areas to stay alert and to always check within your area (and) if there are unusual ground movements immediately evacuate or report it to us for assessment. But more importantly for your safety, evacuate first before our assessment team arrives),” he said. CIO