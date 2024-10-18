Davao CDRRMO opens Central 911 satellite substation in Baganihan

The Central 911 substation will cater to Dabawenyos in the Marilog District down to Calinan with its strategic location in Barangay Baganihan.

Retired PLt. Col. Alfredo Baloran, head of the CDRRMO, said in an interview that putting a 911 substation in different barangays is one of his office’s priority projects to bring services closer to the community.

“Isa na siya sa akoang mga priority project nga dapat ang serbisyo ni 911 mapaduol nato sa mga komunidad para madali atoang pagresponde kung aduna’y mga kinahanglanon (Bringing the services of the 911 closer to the community for immediate response in emergency situations is one of our priority projects),” he said.

Other than medical services, the substation also has Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams on standby.

Baloran added that they are eyeing the deployment of fire trucks in the area.

Prior to its relocation in Barangay Baganihan, the substation was already present in Barangay Marahan in the City Health Office’s District Health facility.

“Atoang gipaningkamutan, in coordination with the barangay captains diri sa Marilog, nga kung pwede matabangan ta nila for a space which is conducive for our services sa atoang mga kaigsuonan (In coordination with the barangay captains in Marilog District, we found a place that is conducive for the services that we have for the residents),” Baloran said.

He added that the new location of the satellite substation allows their personnel to efficiently respond to emergency situations within the Marilog district down to Calinan.

The CDRRMO also plans to conduct USAR trainings in the area as its terrain offers opportunities to further enhance their rescue training.

The Central 911 also has satellite substations in Barangay Panacan and Barangay Cabantian. The facility for the substation in Toril is also already finished.

Baloran said that they are also eyeing the establishment of a substation in Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District. CIO