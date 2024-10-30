Davao CDRRMO to hold collapsed structure rescue training

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) will be conducting a collapsed structure rescue training on November 21.

Rudy Encabo, the CDRRMO's Information Officer, said experts from the AFP and PNP will train 40 personnel for the highly specialized training.

He said the training will equip the participants with the skills and tactics required to search for, locate, stabilize, and extricate persons trapped in collapsed structures utilizing the safest and most suitable procedures for both the victims and the rescuer.

“We have 40 [nga] i-train nato nga personnel para kana nga highly specialized nga dali ta [maka rescue] in less than five minutes or pinaka-shortest nga oras nga ma-recover nga buhi pa ang posibleng malubong kung matabunan sa na-collapsed, natumba, o na damage nga building (We have 40 personnel that we will train so that we can quickly rescue anyone in less than five minutes or the shortest time possible, and recover those who may be buried if covered by the collapsed, fallen, or damaged building),” Encabo said in an interview with the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio.

He said that in line with this initiative, the office is also in the process of procuring a radar device that detects the heartbeat of people who may be trapped under the wreckage.

“Naay on-process nato karon nga gi-procure sa city government of Davao, katong life detector test nga sa surface pa lang daan, ma-detect nato within at least five meters, kung naa ba’y tao, [pinaagi sa pag-detect sa ilahang] heartbeat (The city government is on the process of procuring a life detector, wherein we can detect within at least five meters if there is a person, by detecting their heartbeat),” he said. CIO