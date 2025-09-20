Davao CDRRMO to hold river-wide flood simex

IN PREPARATION for possible flooding and to test the capabilities of responders, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) announced that the third River-Wide Flood Simulation Exercise (Simex) is scheduled for September 27, 2025.

Lyndon Ancajas, acting division chief of the Local Emergency Communications and Response Division (LECRD) of the CDRRMO, said this year’s Simex aims to build the capacity of barangays along the Davao River. These include Mandug, Waan, Maa, 9-B, 9-A, 10-A, 5-A, 8-A, 3, 2-A, 1-A, Bucana, and Matina Crossing.

Ancajas added that last Tuesday, Sept. 16, their office conducted a coordination meeting with the barangays, and on Thursday, they held a meeting with the volunteers who will participate in the Simex. He said that they are set to hold a final coordination meeting with barangay officials and government offices on September 25, followed by the full simulation on September 27.

In light of ongoing weather disturbances, Ancajas urged Dabawenyos to remain vigilant and to follow the directives of authorities, especially in the event of a preemptive evacuation.

He recalled the recent tragedy at Mini Asik-Asik Falls, where several individuals were injured and some lost their lives.

“Maging vigilant ta tungod kay [We must be vigilant] we know what happened sa Asik-Asik so we have to be very careful and vigilant kay padulungay ang [because we are expecting the] La Niña,” he said during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Sept. 16.

Ancajas also cited how last year’s Simex in Toril helped improve disaster response in that area during actual emergencies.

To recall, the CDRRMO conducted a Simex on September 21 in five barangays downstream of the Lipadas River System to prepare for potential major flooding. Barangays Crossing Bayabas, Marapangi, Lisada, Lubogan, and Sirawan are considered highly vulnerable should the Lipadas River overflow due to heavy rainfall in the highlands.

The CDRRMO has been conducting training sessions, orientations, and seminars to improve disaster preparedness.

Since 2023, the office has implemented riverside flood simulations every September.

City Ordinance No. 0246-23

The agency has also strengthened the implementation of City Ordinance No. 0246-23, also known as the “Ordinance Establishing the Integrated Preemptive Emergency Evacuation System in Case of Emergency Caused by Natural or Man-Made Hazards or Disasters and Providing Penalties Thereof.”

Under this ordinance, an integrated system for preemptive and emergency evacuation during disasters must be established.

It further states that individuals who refuse or obstruct evacuation efforts when danger is imminent may be fined P5,000 and/or face up to one month of imprisonment.

The ordinance outlines procedures for evacuations, mandates safety measures, and aims to uphold the general welfare and ensure the safety of all Dabawenyos. RGP with reports from CIO