THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) reported that public markets’ daily economic activities generated a total of P123,738,042.47 in revenue for the month of October 2026. This figure represents a 10.12 percent year-over-year increase from the P112,370,223.30 revenue collection in October 2025.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., economic enterprise manager of the CEE, said that the city’s market operations are sustaining its revenue surge, building month after month.

“This increase in revenue collection is a reflection of the trust and confidence of both our vendors and buyers sa atoang public markets. Ginapakita sad ani kung unsa ka important ang role sa atoang public markets dili lang sa ekonomiya sa atong siyudad but also sa mata’g usa ka Dabawenyo (The increase in revenue reflects the trust and confidence of our vendors and buyers in our market operations. This also shows how vital our public markets are not only to the city’s growing economy, but to the lives of the Dabawenyos as well),” he said.

Leading in revenue increase is the Bankerohan Public Market, which generated P50,880,650.27 as of October 2026. This was followed by the Agdao Public Market, which already surpassed its annual revenue target.

“Ang target income sa atoang Agdao Public Market no is P34 million. October pa lang nag-exceed na g’yud siya at P34,174,006.06 (The target income of Agdao Public Market is P34 million. As of October, it already exceeded this at P34,174,006.06),” Macalipes shared.

The CEE’s Market Operations Unit oversees eight public markets in the city, including the Agdao Public Market with Tibungco Public Market, Bunawan Public Market, and Lasang Public Market as annexes; Bankerohan Public Market, Calinan Public Market, Mintal Public Market, and Toril Public Market.

Macalipes assured the public that the CEE will continue to work on further strengthening its market management to sustain this upward momentum of its market operations and translate these revenues to programs and projects that will benefit every Dabawenyo.

“We will continue to strengthen market management, improve service delivery, and work with our vendors and stakeholders so that this momentum benefits the entire city,” he said. CIO