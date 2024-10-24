Davao CEE: Vendors’ area demarcation, cemetery prep done

THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) said all is set for Undas 2024.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., Economic Enterprise Manager of the CEE, said his office has already identified the number of slots available for those who want to sell in cemeteries.

CEE personnel have also finished identifying the designated areas for interested concessionaires so as to not disrupt traffic and for the safety and security of cemetery-goers.

“Ang City Economic Enterprise office nag-andam na mi og demarcation sa mga respective area kung asa sila pwede mamaligya (The CEE already demarcated the areas where they are allowed to do business),” Macalipes said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday.

A total of 99 concessionaire slots are available in 14 private cemeteries while 287 slots are available in the 10 public cemeteries managed and supervised by the CEE.

Macalipes said that out of the 99 private cemeteries, 42 slots are in Buhangin Memorial Park; eight in Forest Lake Cemetery–Maa; 33 in Davao Memorial Park; and 16 slots in Mt. Apo Memorial Park.

Out of the 287 slots in the public cemeteries, 39 slots are in Wireless; 106 in Calinan; 57 in Tugbok; 20 slots are in Mintal; 34 in Toril; seven in Panacan; two in Bunawan; and 22 slots are available in Tagakpan.

The guidelines for vendors were already released earlier this week.

Macalipes added that vendors who wish to do business during the Undas may coordinate with their office for special permits.

Meanwhile, Macalipes said the CEE Maintenance Team, Crematorium Team, and Cemetery Operations Team along with the team for the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) have already finished conducting cleaning operations in all 10 public cemeteries in the city in preparation for the Undas.

Eucharistic masses are also scheduled on November 1 and November 2 in the Wireless Public Cemetery, Maa Public Cemetery, Tugbok Public Cemetery, and in Tagakpan Public Cemetery. CIO

