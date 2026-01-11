Davao Cenro one-stop shop opens on weekends

THE Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) announced on January 6, 2026 that it will operate a weekend schedule for the renewal and application of new Solid Waste Management Certificates.

Evelyn R. Salado, Cenro Operations Assistant I, stated during the Go Clean, Go Green radio program that Cenro certificates can be renewed at Osmeña Park, unlike other certificates, which are obtained by district.

“Sa whole Davao City ni, dira sa Osmeña Park magkuha. Ang schedule nato this year includes every Saturday 10, 17, 24, and 31, and up to the last day 10 p.m. ta (This covers the whole of Davao City, and applications can be processed at Osmeña Park. Our schedule this year includes every Saturday — 10, 17, 24, and 31 — and on the last day, we will be open until 10 p.m.)” she said.

According to Cenro, Osmeña Park will also be open on the following Sundays: January 18 and 25.

The issuance of the certificate is pursuant to the implementation of Republic Act No. 9003, otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, and City Ordinance No. 0361-10, otherwise known as the Davao City Ecological Solid Waste Management Ordinance of 2009.

Section 44, or the prohibited acts under City Ordinance No. 0361-10, includes “Operating without a Solid Waste Management Certificate as prescribed in this Ordinance.” This certificate is required for all business establishments in the city.

The requirements for new applications are application form from the Business Bureau, Department of Trade and Industry or Securities and Exchange Commission registration, and a Special Power of Attorney or Secretary’s Certificate.

The requirements for renewal include the original copy of the 2025 Solid Waste Management Certificate, a photocopy of the 2025 business permit, and a photocopy of the 2025 official receipt.

Salado said that business owners who are unable to present the previous year’s Cenro certificate will face a penalty of P500.

She added that their system validates businesses that were able to comply with the requirements in the previous year. Those whose certificates were lost are required to present an affidavit of loss.

Business establishment owners are urged to comply with this requirement, as a penalty of P5,000 awaits those who fail to show proof of compliance with the Cenro Solid Waste Management Certificate during business inspections, which will start in the second quarter.

Elena A. Dellosa, Operations Assistant I of the IEC Team, said in an interview during the Go Clean, Go Green that the renewal and application for new Solid Waste Management Certificates is an annual activity and part of the business permit renewal process.

“Pagting-renew sa business permit, automatic permit gyud na siya nga atong gina-renew ang atong certificate sa atong balaod (For business permit renewal, it is automatic that we also renew the certificate as required by law),” she said. CIO