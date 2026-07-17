Davao Cenro seizes undocumented forest products sold online

THE Davao City Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) has apprehended multiple undocumented forest products from Lower Tamugan, Barangay Tamugan, Marilog District that were sold online through Facebook Marketplace.

The confiscated products are composed of various lumber and flitches: 72 pieces of Falcata, 38 pieces of Mahogany, 82 pieces of Narra, and 48 pieces of miscellaneous species, with a total value of P82,133.89.

The office also confiscated a bandsaw unit with its attached components that was used in processing the illegal forest products. The equipment is valued at P50,000.

“The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is firm in its commitment to carrying out its mandate by intensifying efforts to combat the illegal trade of forest products and ensuring the protection, conservation, and sustainable management of the country's forest resources,” DENR-Davao said on July 16, 2026.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Maritime Group.

The office said that the products that were confiscated were not supported by documents specifying their legal origin and lawful possession. It said that records show the establishment had previously been issued a Certificate of Registration/Permit as a Lumber Dealer, which expired in 2024.

However, despite repeated notices and reminders to renew its registration or permit, the establishment failed to comply. Through the monitoring and surveillance conducted by Cenro, it was revealed that the operators had transferred the display area and had been selling lumber products online without the legal authority to operate.

After the apprehension, Cenro will start filing administrative proceedings in line with DENR Administrative Order No. 97-32 and other applicable forestry laws, rules, and regulations.

The case will be referred, in coordination with the PNP, for the preparation of appropriate criminal complaints under Presidential Decree No. 705, as amended; Republic Act No. 460; DENR Administrative Order No. 2021-05; and other applicable laws. RGP