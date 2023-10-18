Davao Cenro underscores how trees mitigate rising temperatures

He urged Dabawenyos who have trees in their areas to take proper care, especially during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) period when campaigners often attach banners to trees. Asibal pointed out that any injury to a tree can serve as an entry point for fungi, leading to the tree's deterioration.

Cenro, according to him, has deployed some 300 Bantay Bukid (forest guards) in watersheds to oversee protected areas in the city.

“Sila ang mga dako kaayo ug matabang kay sila ang maka lantaw kanunay adlaw-adlaw sa atoang mga kabukiran labi na sa watershed areas (These individuals play a crucial role as they monitor our forests daily, especially in the watershed areas),” Asibal said.

Asibal said that the second and third districts require additional trees. Thus, he is searching for areas that are accessible for volunteers to participate in tree-planting activities.