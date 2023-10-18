Davao Cenro underscores how trees mitigate rising temperatures

THE Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) underscores the vital role of trees in mitigating rising temperatures.
Christopher Asibal, chief of the Cenro Upland Community Project & Forest Management Section, said in a radio interview on Tuesday, October 17, that there exists a symbiotic relationship between trees and humans. He explained that humans rely on trees for oxygen, while trees benefit from humans by absorbing their carbon dioxide.
He noted various environmental ordinances in the city, particularly emphasizing the recent Heritage Tree Ordinance, which aims to protect trees that hold significant value for both the city and the environment.
He urged Dabawenyos who have trees in their areas to take proper care, especially during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) period when campaigners often attach banners to trees. Asibal pointed out that any injury to a tree can serve as an entry point for fungi, leading to the tree's deterioration.
Cenro, according to him, has deployed some 300 Bantay Bukid (forest guards) in watersheds to oversee protected areas in the city.
“Sila ang mga dako kaayo ug matabang kay sila ang maka lantaw kanunay adlaw-adlaw sa atoang mga kabukiran labi na sa watershed areas (These individuals play a crucial role as they monitor our forests daily, especially in the watershed areas),” Asibal said.
Asibal said that the second and third districts require additional trees. Thus, he is searching for areas that are accessible for volunteers to participate in tree-planting activities.
As for trees in Ecoland that may pose safety hazards, Asibal said the safety of the people must take precedence. However, individuals using safety concerns as an excuse to cut down trees could face penalties under existing laws.
Asibal advised anyone seeking to remove a tree to follow the proper process. This involves reporting the issue to the barangay captain and drafting a formal letter describing the problem. The barangay will issue a certificate of no objection. This certificate, along with the letter, will be forwarded to Cenro, where it will undergo a thorough review. Cenro personnel will assess the situation and, if deemed necessary, forward the request to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), which will conduct further evaluation before issuing a cutting permit.
The three trees removed from Ecoland were authorized, following the legal process and obtaining a DENR. The permit adheres to Presidential Decree Number 953, which prohibits the unlawful removal of specific vegetation. It mandates a consistent replacement ratio of 50 trees for every tree removed and 100 for naturally growing trees, supporting the National Greening Program and government climate change initiatives. RGP