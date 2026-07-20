Davao cereal wholesale prices rise in 2nd quarter

WHOLESALE prices of major cereals in the Davao Region increased across the board in the second quarter of 2026, with white corngrits posting the sharpest year-on-year increase, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA data showed the average wholesale price of white corngrits climbed 67.9 percent to ₱51.66 per kilogram from the same period last year. White corngrain followed with a 56.2-percent increase to ₱41.46 per kg.

Regular milled rice rose 31.8 percent to an average of ₱51.13 per kg, while well-milled rice increased 26 percent to ₱53.49 per kg. Yellow corngrain went up 15.5 percent to ₱26.19 per kg.

Special rice posted the smallest increase among the monitored cereals, rising 11.3 percent year on year to ₱55.77 per kg.

The PSA defines the wholesale price as the amount paid for commodities sold in bulk for resale or processing. It reflects the producer price plus wholesale trade margin, taxes and distribution costs, net of discounts, allowances and rebates.

The figures are preliminary and were computed by averaging wholesale prices for each commodity across the region's provinces. PR