Davao CHO cautions parents, kids vs HFMD

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) encourages parents whose child is less than six months old and is experiencing symptoms of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) to have them checked, following the numerous cases of the disease reported in one of the schools in Davao City.

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, officer-in-charge of CHO, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024, at City Mayor's Office that parents need to have their children checked, especially if their kids’ immune systems are compromised and if they show signs of complications such as seizures and severe dehydration.

Dr. Ababon added though that regardless of age, individuals who exhibit symptoms of the disease should consult a healthcare professional.

He said that there are around 30 cases of HFMD at the said school, which are spread among its 16 grade sections. He, however, added that the number of cases did not surge abruptly but increased over three weeks. He revealed that the first case was recorded on October 3, and the latest number they have is around 30 as of October 16.

“We investigated the case and we sent staff to the school and we learned that the cases of HFMD started on October 3 and up to the present but this is not a start, there are already multiple cases,” he said.

The Ateneo de Davao University-Basic Education Department has released a statement through their president, Fr. Karel San Juan, that they are transitioning to online learning due to the rise in HFMD cases in the school.

It stated that face-to-face classes are suspended until further notice to avoid risking the health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff.

Dr. Ababon explained that it was through the parents of the students that they were informed about the HFMD cases in the particular school. He then encouraged all schools to report any HFMD cases within their institutions because, under Republic Act 11332, otherwise known as the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act,” HFMD is included among the diseases that should be reported within 24 hours so that the CHO can act on it immediately.

He shared that the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) is in close coordination with the clinics in schools, and school nurses and doctors are mandated to report to the CHO if there are viral cases.

What is Hand Foot and Mouth Disease?

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes HFMD as a common infectious disease that primarily targets children, although it can spread to adolescents and adults, but this is a rare occurrence. The disease is mild and self-limiting, and its common symptoms include fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters found on the hands, feet, and buttocks. HFMD usually lasts about five to seven days; however, if the patient continues to experience severe fever and rashes, it may indicate complications, and parents are advised to take their child to the nearest hospital.

The CHO revealed that HFMD can be transmitted through direct contact and respiratory droplets.

Ababon explained that there is no specific medication to cure HFMD; treatment is based on the symptoms presented by the patient. He mentioned that there are some nervous system complications, such as seizures and lethargy, as well as complications in the cardiovascular and respiratory systems; however, he noted that these are typically rare.

Measures to prevent the spread of HFMD

The office emphasized the importance of adhering to minimum public health standards during the Covid-19 pandemic, including hand-washing and discouraging individuals from going to work or school if they are not feeling well.

CHO is currently continuing its surveillance on the matter to ensure that the population is informed if there are complications. Ababon highlighted the importance of monitoring the disease to control its spread to the public and to observe any complications or changes in how it affects the human body.

Ababon recommended that schools with HFMD cases disinfect their classrooms, toys, playgrounds, and other areas to prevent the further spread of the disease.

HFMD in Davao City

Based on data from CHO-CESU, there are around 191 cases of HFMD as of October 16, 2024. This is lower compared to the 479 cases of HFMD reported in 2023.

Of the 191 cases of HFMD, 109 were male and 82 were female. The ages of those who contracted the disease range from one to 54 years old. Meanwhile, of the 191 cases, 112 involved individuals aged one to four years old.

The barangays with the most cases of HFMD are Barangay Bucana and Calinan, both with 13 cases, followed by Barangay Buhangin with nine cases, Barangay Talomo with eight, Barangay Matina Crossing with six, and Barangay Tacunan with five. RGP