Davao CHO continues sanitary inspections on establishments

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) and its Sanitation Division continue to issue sanitary permits to establishments to ensure good environmental sanitation.

Eva Jean Villaceran, sanitary inspector of the CHO, said the issuance of sanitary permits is conducted per district for food and non-food establishments and establishment owners may go to their district offices or invite them directly for inspection and sanitary permit issuance.

A regular sanitary inspection is conducted to ensure that food handlers in each establishment practice food safety and proper sanitation.

“Kami pud mangadto pud mi sa mga establishment, kasi minsan ginapabayaan nila [ang proper sanitation]. Nandoon kami para mag-inspect and at the same time ma-issuehan sila sa ilahang sanitary permit (We visit the establishments because they sometimes disregard proper sanitation. In addition to inspecting, we are there to provide them with a sanitary permit),” she said in an interview with the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio.

She said requirements for the issuance of sanitary permits include updated water analysis reports, pest control, and medical certificates of employees.

She added aside from employees’ updated medical certificates they must also have a health card to prevent the occurrence of sanitation-related illnesses.

To get a health card, an employee must first pass the urinalysis, chest x-ray and stool test.

“Gina-see to it gyud nato nga kanang mga ok-ok, ilaga, maiwasan talaga nga di na makaadto dapat basta-basta sa mga pagkaon sa restaurant. Ginapa-examine ang tubig. We have different laboratories nga accredited sa Department of Health (DOH), didto [sila] magpa- examine sa tubig. [And] speaking of equipment, gina-check din ‘yan. ‘Yan ang ginagawa na namin during inspection. Number one nga ginapatingnan namo ay yung plato [ug] kutsara (We take great care to prevent rats and cockroaches from going straight to the food. Examining the water is also necessary. The Department of Health (DOH) has accredited several of our laboratories, so they can test their water there. In addition, equipment are examined as part of the inspection process. The plates and spoons are the first items we examine),” she said.

“With regards sa mga empleyado, dapat din updated and kanilang health certificates. Isa sa requirement ng health card, number one yung X-ray, para maiwasan natin na magkaroon ng deperensya sa lungs. Then number two is yung stool exam, kasi di natin nakikita [ang parasites and bacteria], only under sa examination sa laboratory nga malaman nga you are really fit nga magtrabaho (The health certificates of the staff members should also be updated. Having an X-ray is the first criterion of the health card, which helps us prevent lung defects. Then number two is the stool exam because we can’t see the parasites and germs, only under the inspection in the laboratory we can know that you are fit to work),” she said.

She added that non-compliance with sanitation requirements is grounds for non-renewal of business permits. CIO