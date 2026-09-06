Davao CHO gives free physical therapy to stroke patients

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) is providing free community-based physical therapy to stroke patients in Davao City to aid in their rehabilitation and restore daily motor functions.

Under the initiative, city health personnel conduct house-to-house visits to assist bedridden patients and educate family members on proper long-term stroke care.

Vincent Arcete, resident physical therapist and certified stroke rehabilitation specialist at the CHO, emphasized during a Davao City Disaster Radio interview on September 2, 2026, that stroke survivors should not be left bedridden without active rehabilitation.

Arcete dispelled common misconceptions about physical therapy, clarifying that professional rehabilitation is neither a simple traditional massage (hilot) nor an inherently expensive service.

He advised Dabawenyos to avoid seeking treatment from unlicensed practitioners or delaying medical attention when experiencing initial stroke symptoms.

As a relatively new program under the CHO, Arcete noted that the team is currently finalizing the formal operational framework and clinical guidelines.

"Ginahan-ay na namo ron ang among mga polisiya, mga protocols namo (We are currently organizing our policies and protocols)," Arcete said, assuring the public that the office is prepared to serve incoming patients.

The program operates at no cost to residents, utilizing patient tracking data provided by Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) across various localities, including Barangay Tibungco.

Arcete stressed that community collaboration is vital to sustaining the initiative across local neighborhoods.

"Dili namo ni mabuhat nga kami lang. Need namo ang kooperasyon sa nurses, midwives, brgy kagawad, kapitan (We cannot do this alone. We need the cooperation of BHWs, nurses, midwives, barangay councilors, and captains)," Arcete stated, adding that the core message of the advocacy rests on "hope, action, and community."

To avail of the service or secure proper medical clearance, the CHO advises patients and their families to coordinate directly with the City Health Office, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), or their respective barangay health centers for proper clinical assessment and intervention. GRS