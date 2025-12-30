Davao CHO gives tips on fake drug detection

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) listed five ways to distinguish between fake and genuine drugs sold in the market, especially online, on December 19.

The CHO warned the public to be cautious when buying drugs, particularly online, as these may be fake.

“Pagbantay sa mga tambal ug bakuna nga ginabaligya online sa mga dili authorized na mga pasilidad (Take precaution about medicines or vaccines which are sold online and unauthorized facilities),” the official statement of the CHO reads.

As ways to detect fake medicines, the CHO urged Dabawenyos to look for the following signs:

Errors in labels or spellings; the drugs have no effect; defects in the appearance of the medicine, which can be noticed in its form, size, smell, and taste; lack of FDA batch or lot number, manufacturing, and expiration dates; and the seller and the facility selling the medicines are not licensed.

City Health Officer Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon said that taking fake, counterfeit, or imitation drugs passed off as the real ones can be extremely dangerous.

“Ang mga peke na droga dili nato matag-an, dili luwas, ug mamahimong makahulga sa kinabuhi. Ang paglikay niini manalipod sa atong kahimsog, sa atong kaluwasan, ug sa atong kaugmaon. Kung dili sigurado bahin sa usa ka tambal or sangkap, ang labing luwas na lakang mao ang pagpakigsulti sa usa ka healthcare professional, pharmacist, o gisaligan nga adult (Fake drugs are unpredictable, unsafe, and potentially life-threatening. Avoiding them protects our health, our safety, and our future. If ever unsure about medication or substance, the safest move is to talk to a healthcare professional, pharmacist, or a trusted adult),” he said.

Ababon also said that these medicines lack quality and safety control.

While real medicines are tested and regulated, fake drugs are not, and they may have been made in unsafe conditions, mixed with toxic chemicals, or incorrectly dosed (too strong or too weak).

He added that fake drugs also do not treat real medical problems. If a fake drug is used instead of a real medication, the illness or condition may worsen because the person taking it is not receiving proper treatment.

A high risk of overdose is also one of the dangers in taking these medicines, as the strength of the ingredients is unpredictable. It is easy to accidentally take too much of a dangerous substance, leading to overdose or even death.

The health officer also warned that buying, selling, or possessing fake drugs is illegal in many places and can lead to arrest, fines, or criminal records. Fake drugs often support organized crime.

Ababon said that using fake drugs may increase anxiety, panic, or confusion, especially if unexpected effects occur.

To stay updated on health concerns and advocacies, Dabawenyos may visit the official Facebook Page of the City Health Office: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090763330827. CIO