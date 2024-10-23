Davao CHO: No let up in anti-dengue drive

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) continues its Dengue Prevention and Control Program through its Information Education Campaign (IEC) and Mosquito-Borne Diseases Task Force (BMDTF).

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, CHO officer-in-charge, said they have recorded 5,000 dengue cases and 50 fatalities from January to October of this year, which is similar to last year’s data.

“Niubos lang siya katong wala’y ulan but pagsugod sa ulan, diha gyud mutaas ang ato’ng kaso, especially complacent kaayo ni atoang mga barangays, atoang community (It only went down when rainy season stopped but when it started again, our cases increased, especially that our barangays and community have become complacent),” he said.

He said they always call for the community’s cooperation, especially in cleaning the environment.

“Mura’g sulti sa ubang lugar nga “bakuran ko, linis ko.” And kung ma-adopt na sa kada-pamilya, sa kada-household, I think makunhod jud ang kaso nato sa dengue (It's like what they say in other places that it is my responsibility to clean my backyard. And if it is adopted by every family, in every household, I think our cases of dengue will decrease),” he said.

He said they immediately respond to every barangay to assist them with their requests with regards to dengue.

He said they continue to encourage the barangays to create the Barangay Mosquito-Borne Diseases Task Force (BMDTF), which has the same function as the CHO’s Tropical Disease Division, to have a response mechanism against dengue.

He also said the barangays that reported the most number of dengue cases are Talomo Proper and Buhangin.

Ababon again reminded households about the 5S -- Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, Self-Protection measures, Seek Medical Advice, Support fogging in outbreak areas, and Sustain hydration. CIO