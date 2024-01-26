Davao CHO records decrease in teenage pregnancy in 2023

THE City Population Office, under the Davao City Health Office (CHO), saw a decrease in the number of teenage pregnancy cases in the city in 2023.

CHO-City Population Office Chief, Ms. Jerrielyn Lewis said in an interview with the Kabataan, Pamilya ug Katilingban Program over the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Monday that their office recorded a nearly 19 percent decrease in teenage pregnancy cases.

“In 2022, naa mi 3,000 kapin nga nangabuntis. Gamay lang siya nga numero pero sa isa ka buntis nga batan-on, lukop ang imohang pamilya ug ang pamilya sa nakabuntis nimo, wa pa’y labot sa inyohang duha. So daghan siya’g associated nga problems. So in 2023, we were able to decrease that pregnancy to 2,737 based sa atoang RHIS or sa health indicators registry nato. Sa kana nga datos, aduna na’y 18.78 percent decrease [In 2022, we recorded more or less 3000 cases of teenage pregnancy. Although the number appears to be low, a single case of teenage pregnancy affects not only the family of the pregnant woman but also the family of the boy who impregnated her, as well as the family that they are about to build. In 2023, we recorded an 18.78 percent decrease in the number of cases with around 2,737],” Lewis said.

According to Lewis, they were able to reduce the number of cases with thorough and proper information dissemination on the issues and problems that are attached to unplanned pregnancies, especially for teenagers at the ground level.

In 2024, the CHO, through the City Population Office, plans on intensifying its efforts to further educate the youth on the impacts of teenage pregnancy.

Meanwhile, as part of the office’s programs for teenagers’ health, Lewis mentioned that they are planning to conduct seminars on mental health for their staff to equip them with the proper knowledge to deliver the right services to their clients.

The City Population Office is also planning on gathering and training young peer counselors to help assist teenagers who need help. Lewis said that they observed that teenagers are more open and unfiltered towards people their age concerning their issues compared to when they are conversing with older counselors wherein they tend to filter the information that they share.

Lewis also said that their office will continue establishing teen centers in barangays in coordination with the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK). CIO