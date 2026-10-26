Davao CHO: School-based immunization safe, effective

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Education (DepEd), assured parents that the School-Based Immunization (SBI) campaign is safe, effective, and vital in protecting their children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Schools Based Immunization Activity officially kicked off on October 20, 2026, at Magallanes Elementary School.

Dr. Ma. Vilma Gonzaga, Assistant City Health Officer for Operations of CHO, told the City Information Office (CIO) that all vaccines administered under the program have undergone strict safety and efficacy standards.

“Ato’ng ginahatag nga bakuna, ang Measles, Rubella, Tetanus and Diphtheria vaccine ug Human Papillomavirus vaccines are very safe, very effective ug BFAD-approved. Kini pa gyud kay libre siya sa tanan public schools (The vaccines we provide, including the Measles, Rubella, Tetanus and Diphtheria vaccine and the Human Papillomavirus vaccine, are very safe, very effective and approved by the BFAD. These vaccines are also provided free of charge in all public schools),” she said.

Under the program, Grade 1 and Grade 7 students, both boys and girls, are set to receive the Measles, Rubella, Tetanus, and Diphtheria (MRTD) vaccine.

Meanwhile, female learners in Grades 4 and 5 will receive the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which protects against HPV infection and cervical cancer.

Gonzaga emphasized that no student will be vaccinated without the knowledge and approval of their parents and guardians, as a signed consent form is mandatory before any vaccine can be administered to their children.

“Ginaawhag namo tanan parents kung pwede lang, maghatag gyud ta og consent. Kay isa lang ka pirma ninyo, paniguro gyud na nga protektado ang atoang mga kabatan-onan (We urge all parents to give their consent for the vaccination. With just one signature, you can help ensure the protection of our children),” Gonzaga added.

For parents Marykim O. Torno and Christopher Deo Lontok, the SBI program provides an opportunity to protect their children’s health through free and accessible vaccines.

Torno encouraged fellow parents to take advantage of free vaccination to protect their children’s health.

“Ginaawhag nako tanan ginikanan nga kani nga libre, kailangan nato nga i-grab ang opportunity. Kaning HPV, sa tinood lang mahal na gyud ni siya sa private. Unya nangayo gyud mi og advice tapos okay gyud ni siya ug walay problema (I encourage all parents to take advantage of this free vaccination opportunity. HPV vaccines can be expensive in private healthcare facilities, so we should make the most of this program. We also sought advice about the vaccine and were assured that it was safe and had no issues),” she said.

Meanwhile, Lontok shared that he participated in the program to safeguard his child’s health, emphasizing the importance of long-term protection through the vaccination.

“Para pod ni sa safety sa akoang bata. Siyempre dili lang kay sa karon, kung dili sa mga sumusunod nga tuig. Safe gyud ni siya kay dili pud ni siya ma-approve kung dili i-approve sa doctor (This is also for my child’s safety, not just now but in the years to come. I believe the vaccine is safe, as it would not be approved without the proper evaluation and approval of doctors),” he added.

The CHO continues to offer free vaccine doses in all health centers for any learners unable to join the scheduled SBI program in their schools. CIO