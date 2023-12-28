Davao Christmas peaceful due to strict security measures

Due to restrictive security measures being implemented, the collective effort of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other security clusters and military agencies have made the entire region terrorism-free during the Christmas celebration.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey said in a radio interview on December 26 that Davao has not recorded any threats and plots usually conducted by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The region also logged zero firecracker-related incidents and arrests for law violations during and after the Christmas celebration.

However, in Davao City alone, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has confiscated 13 lantakas or pyrotechnic devices.

Of the number, three firecrackers were seized in Mandug, seven in Bunawan, and three at Ecoland.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon attributed the peaceful Christmas celebration to the strict enforcement of City Ordinance 060-02 or the Firecracker Ban which prohibits the possession, use, sale, manufacture, and distribution of pyrotechnic devices within the city.

It can be noted that during an AFP-PNP press briefing earlier this month, PRO-Davao joined other security agencies in safeguarding the region, adding that they will be imposing comprehensive security measures, particularly for celebrations like Christmas and New Year.

“Maningkamot ta nga hapsay ang atoang pagsaulog ani na mga very important celebrations. Mag expect ta’g hugot nga implementation sa atoang security kay para man pud ni sa atoang kaayuhan (Let's strive to have an orderly celebration of these very important celebrations. Let's expect strict implementation of our security because this will also be for our well-being) Dela Rey said. DEF