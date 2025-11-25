Davao City 5th HUC fastest growing economy in 2024

DAVAO City made it to the top five fastest-growing highly urbanized cities in terms of economic performance for the year 2024.

This is based on the national comparison of the 2024 economic performance of the 33 highly urbanized cities conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority, which was released on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The City of Davao made it to the top five with 7.9 percent annual growth.

Puerto Princesa recorded the fastest annual growth at 9.8 percent, followed by the City of Iligan at 8.8 percent, the City of Butuan at 8.7 percent, and the City of Tacloban at 8.2 percent.

Davao City also ranked fifth among HUCs in terms of level and percent share of the national GDP for the year 2024 with 574.72 billion or 2.6 percent share of the total national GDP in 2024.

Quezon City had the largest share at 6.0 percent, followed by the City of Makati and the City of Manila, City of Taguig with 5.4 percent, 4.7 percent, and 3.0 percent shares, respectively. CIO