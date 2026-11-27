DAVAO City remained among the country’s 10 largest highly urbanized city (HUC) economies in 2025, contributing 2.6 percent to the national gross domestic product (GDP), according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The city recorded an estimated economic output of P601.68 billion at constant 2018 prices, placing fifth among 33 highly urbanized cities nationwide, based on the 2025 Provincial Product Accounts released by the PSA in August 2026.

The figure represented the fifth-largest share among HUCs, behind Quezon City, which posted P1.40 trillion or 6 percent of national GDP; Makati City with P1.27 trillion or 5.5 percent; Manila with P1.06 trillion or 4.6 percent; and Taguig City with P686.68 billion or 3 percent.

Davao City ranked ahead of Pasig, Parañaque, Pasay, Cebu, and Mandaluyong, reinforcing its position as a major economic center outside Metro Manila.

However, the city’s economic growth slowed to 4.8 percent in 2025 from 7.9 percent in 2024, indicating a more moderate pace of expansion despite its substantial contribution to the national economy.

PSA data showed that services remained the backbone of Davao City's economy, accounting for 70.9 percent or P426.66 billion of its total output. Industry contributed 25.2 percent or P151.60 billion, while agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for the remaining 3.9 percent or P23.42 billion.

Among the industries, human health and social work activities recorded the fastest growth at 10.3 percent, followed by transportation and storage at 8 percent and public administration and defense at 7.7 percent.

Wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, remained the biggest contributor to the city's economic growth, accounting for 1.3 percentage points. Financial and insurance activities contributed 0.64 percentage points, while construction added 0.63 percentage points.

Meanwhile, agriculture, forestry and fishing was the only major sector to contract, declining by 0.9 percent in 2025.

The slowdown was also reflected in the industry sector, which grew by 3.3 percent, down from 10.6 percent in 2024. Services expanded by 5.6 percent, compared with 7.2 percent in the previous year.

At the regional level, Davao Region recorded P1.137 trillion in economic output and 5.1 percent growth in 2025, with Davao City contributing the largest share to the region's economic expansion. DEF