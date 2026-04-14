Davao City 911 adjusts operations amid fuel crisis

IN ORDER to save fuel, Davao City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is prepositioning its emergency vehicles in strategic areas for emergency responses.

Alfredo Baloran, CDRRMO Head, said they have prepositioned their emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and rescue vehicles, outside Central 911’s main base.

“Dili man gyud nato pwede i-compromise ang serbisyo sa atoang mga ka-igsuonan in case of emergencies (We really cannot compromise the service for our fellow citizens in case of emergencies),” he said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on April 13, 2026.

He said that their office has identified some areas in the city where there are multiple establishments and a number of daily responses, and that ambulances and other vehicles would be stationed there. Once the patient is delivered to the hospital, the vehicle would no longer return to the Central 911 office but instead return to its stationed area.

Baloran said the office has already felt the effects of the oil price hike, particularly on emergency vehicles, since most of them are using crude oil. He said they have increased the amount allocated for fuel.

He added that the office already has contingency plans to conserve fuel and meet its fuel budget. However, they do not want to compromise the services of the office, especially during emergencies.

Baloran said they encourage the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee (BDRRMC) to respond to emergencies that are near their areas. However, they will also take over jurisdiction if the BDRRMC has insufficient fuel.

He also advised barangays to save fuel and to only use vehicles when needed.

As of 2024, the CDRRMO has 28 existing ambulances and has acquired three new ambulances, increasing the number to 31, thereby expanding the coverage of the office. The office also has other rescue vehicles that can be used during natural disasters.

The center is employing an integrated approach, which includes ECAP-D: Emergency Calls Answering Point and Dispatch; EMS: Emergency Medical Services (highly trained paramedics); USAR: Urban Search and Rescue; FAS: Fire Auxiliary Services; K-9 Unit: for tracking and search operations.

All services provided by Central 911 remain completely free of charge to the residents of Davao City. RGP