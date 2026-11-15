Davao City advances in PH’s first waste-to-energy auction

DAVAO City is among the potential winning bidders identified by the Department of Energy (DOE) in the country's first waste-to-energy (WTE) auction, which aims to develop facilities that can convert municipal solid waste into electricity.

The City Government of Davao is among nine qualified bidders covering 12 proposed projects with a combined offered capacity of 428 megawatts (MW) under the Special Green Energy Auction for Waste-to-Energy (Special GEA-WTE).

The development opens opportunities for Mindanao, particularly Davao City, to explore waste-to-energy technology as an additional source of electricity while addressing mounting solid waste management concerns.

"This first waste-to-energy auction opens new opportunities to turn municipal solid waste into a productive energy resource. It is an important step toward encouraging investments that can support electricity supply while helping communities address growing waste management challenges," Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

Davao City's proposed facility is part of the local government unit’s efforts to address its growing waste disposal requirements while exploring alternative energy sources. The project is being pursued in partnership with the Japanese government under an existing agreement.

A project description submitted to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in March 2026 estimated that Davao City generates between 700 and 800 tons of municipal solid waste daily, placing pressure on its existing disposal facilities, particularly the New Carmen Sanitary Landfill in Tugbok District.

The proposed WTE facility is planned to be established in Barangay Biao Escuela in Tugbok District. It is designed to process approximately 600 tons of waste daily and generate an estimated 13 MW of electricity, with about 11 MW expected to be available for the power grid after accounting for the facility's own consumption, according to published project details.

In September, the Davao City Council approved on second reading an allocation under the city's P685.3-million Supplemental Budget No. 2, which included P65 million for a project reserve fund covering the WTE development. The allocation included an initial P11-million bid.

The DOE's auction results come as Mindanao continues to require dependable electricity sources to support its expanding population, industries, and economic activities. If completed and connected to the grid, Davao City's proposed facility could contribute additional generating capacity, although its actual output would depend on the availability and suitability of waste materials and the plant's operating performance.

WTE technology generally involves processing suitable waste materials to recover energy, either through thermal treatment or other conversion processes. Depending on the technology used, the recovered energy can be converted into electricity or heat.

However, not all household waste can be used as fuel, making segregation, recycling, and proper waste collection essential to the process.

The development is also covered by the country's solid waste management and environmental regulations. Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, establishes waste reduction, segregation, recycling, composting, and proper disposal as key components of local waste management. Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued Administrative Order 2019-21, which provides guidelines for WTE facilities handling municipal solid waste.

These requirements are important in ensuring that energy recovery does not come at the expense of public health and environmental protection. WTE facilities must secure the necessary environmental clearances and comply with applicable emission and pollution-control standards.

For the nationwide auction, the DOE said the electronic bidding held on October 13 received 12 submissions from nine qualified bidders. All offers passed the agency's evaluation, including checks on bid bonds, proposed generating capacities, electricity prices, and committed delivery schedules.

All submitted price offers were below the approved auction reserve price, with the projects committing to begin electricity delivery no later than December 31, 2029.

The DOE clarified, however, that being included in the Notice of Award does not mean the projects have received final approval.

Potential winning bidders have 30 calendar days from the posting of the notice on the agency's website to submit the required documents, including an undertaking to deliver their committed electricity supply, a Performance Bond, and applicable grid impact study documents.

The DOE said the implementation of the projects would still depend on securing financing, reliable waste supply arrangements, regulatory permits, environmental compliance, and grid connections. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM PR