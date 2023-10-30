Davao City all set for BSKE

DAVAO City is all set for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) slated Monday, October 30, 2023.

Gay Enumerables, acting regional director of the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao), affirmed their readiness for the elections, stating that voting centers have been inspected well in advance.

Enumerables also assured that teachers are prepared for their election duties.

Delivery of essential election supplies, including ballot boxes, has been completed, especially for remote areas, with the delivery scheduled early in the morning on election day to ensure timely distribution.

“For some of the areas na malalayo, the treasurer is requesting for early delivery… kasi ang papunta doon sa taas would take two days to travel, kaya two days din ang request nila na earlier delivery para makaabot sila doon on election day at 7 a.m. ("In some distant areas, the treasurers are asking for early delivery. The journey to those high-up places takes two days, so they're requesting an early delivery to ensure they reach there by 7 a.m. on election day, October 30),” Enumerables said.

Enumerables also mentioned that police command centers are in place to address any issues that may arise during the election.

To the voters, she reminded them that using a "kodigo" or a guide for voting is allowed, but taking pictures of their ballots or bringing election-related materials is prohibited.

Aris B. Juanillo, chief of field technical assistant at the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao), assured that teacher-volunteers for the BSKE are well-prepared to ensure a fair and peaceful election.

Mayor addresses police

In a recent address to the members of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte emphasized the importance of impartiality in the upcoming BSKE elections.

He urged the police to prioritize the people's decision-making power and ensure that external influences do not disrupt the electoral process.

During the send-off ceremony for this year’s BSKE elections, Duterte urged the police force to approach the elections with a non-partisan mindset, refraining from showing favoritism towards any specific candidate.

“‘Labi na mo mga naa sa serbisyo, uniformed personnel mo, i-uphold gyud ninyo ang system of democracy (Especially for those in the service, particularly uniformed personnel, you must diligently uphold the system of democracy),” Duterte added. ICE