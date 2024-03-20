Davao City among richest cities outside Metro Manila

Data released by PSA showed that Davao City’s per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached P258,811 in 2022.

Per capita GDP measures the growth of the economy per person in a particular area. It gauges how wealthy or poor an area is.

The richest city outside Metro Manila was Baguio in the Cordillera Region with a per capita GDP of P420,016, more than twice the national average of P178,751.

Also included in the top 10 were Cagayan de Oro in the second spot, Lapu-Lapu City, Iloilo, Bataan, Cebu City, Laguna, Mandaue, and Batanes, in ascending order, respectively.