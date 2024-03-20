Davao City among richest cities outside Metro Manila

DAVAO City was hailed as the ninth richest city outside Metro Manila, while Davao Oriental was the fourth fastest-growing province and highly urbanized city (HUC), based on the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
Data released by PSA showed that Davao City’s per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached P258,811 in 2022.
Per capita GDP measures the growth of the economy per person in a particular area. It gauges how wealthy or poor an area is.
The richest city outside Metro Manila was Baguio in the Cordillera Region with a per capita GDP of P420,016, more than twice the national average of P178,751.
Also included in the top 10 were Cagayan de Oro in the second spot, Lapu-Lapu City, Iloilo, Bataan, Cebu City, Laguna, Mandaue, and Batanes, in ascending order, respectively.
Davao Oriental, meanwhile, ranked sixth in the category for the Fastest-Growing Provinces and HUCs in Terms of Per Capita GDP Annual Growth Rates at Constant 2018 Prices for 2021-2022.
The lone province in Davao Region's GDP growth is at 11 percent.
Aklan recorded the fastest per capita GDP growth of 21.5 percent. It was followed by the City of Puerto Princesa, City of Tacloban, and Nueva Vizcaya, with 12.8 percent, 12.1 percent, and 12.0 percent annual growths, respectively.
Also in the top 10 are Sorsogon, Lapu-Lapu City, Batanes, Baguio City, and Zambales.
The PPA is a mechanism to compile the GDP at the subnational level. RGL