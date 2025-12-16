Davao City approves 2026 Local School Board Budget

THE budget for the Local School Board (LSB) of Davao City for 2026 has been approved following the successful year-end meeting jointly convened by the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) and the city government, laying down funding priorities for public schools in the coming year.

The meeting brought together education officials and local stakeholders responsible for planning and allocating resources intended to support basic education in the city. The approval of the 2026 LSB budget signals the city government’s continued backing of public schools under the administration of Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian Duterte, particularly in areas where local support can augment national education funding.

Schools Division Superintendent Reynante Solitario said the approved budget is designed to address the most pressing needs of the education sector.

“The approved budget is strategically aligned to address the priority needs of learners, teachers, and schools covering learning resources, school facilities improvement, support for educational programs, and other essential interventions aimed at improving access, quality, and equity in basic education,” Solitario said in a Facebook post dated December 15, 2025.

Education officials explained that the Local School Board budget is meant to complement allocations from the national government by funding classroom resources, minor infrastructure projects, and locally initiated programs that aim to improve learning outcomes. These include interventions focused on school maintenance, instructional materials, and other support services identified by schools and education managers as urgent needs.

The approval of the local education budget comes amid renewed calls for additional teacher compensation and welfare, following the recent approval of the salary increase for the military and uniformed personnel.

Earlier this month, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Davao Region (ACT-Davao) criticized President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s decision to approve the salary increase for the military and uniformed personnel starting in 2026, as it chided the city government because of its long-standing call for a local monthly allowance that has remained unresolved.

ACT-Davao has been lobbying since 2013 for the grant of a P2,000 monthly allowance for public school teachers in Davao City. The group has argued that educators continue to spend their own money on classroom supplies such as chalk, paper, and other teaching materials, even as living costs continue to rise. According to the group, many teachers struggle financially, with significant portions of their salaries going to loan repayments and other deductions.

In addition to the proposed allowance, ACT-Davao has also renewed its call for a meaningful, across-the-board salary increase for teachers and civilian government workers. The group has stressed that if education is truly a priority, this should be reflected in government budgets and compensation policies. It has vowed to sustain its campaign and engagement with local officials until its demands are addressed.

During her term as mayor, Vice President Sara Duterte rejected ACT-Davao’s proposal for a city-funded subsidy for DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel, citing restrictions on providing additional benefits to national government employees and limitations on the use of the Special Education Fund, aside from legal and financial obstacles that the city would incur for the approval of this proposal. She nonetheless indicated openness to exploring alternative arrangements and encouraged the submission of a more realistic proposal.

ACT-Davao has maintained that similar local allowances have been granted by other local government units using their General Funds and has continued to push for reconsideration, particularly during National Teachers’ Month.

DepEd data show that Davao Region has more than 40,000 teaching personnel, underscoring the scale of the education workforce affected by ongoing debates on education funding, teacher welfare, and the role of local governments in supporting public education. DEF