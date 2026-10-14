Davao City approves ₱7,000 financial aid for BHWs, BNSs

THE 21st Davao City Council officially passed, on third and final reading two local ordinances granting qualified city-paid Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNSs) across the city annual service recognition financial assistance of up to P7,000.

During the regular legislative session on October 13, 2026, Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. moved to approve both ordinances in their final form.

Under the enacted measures, qualified city-paid volunteer workers are eligible to receive up to P7,000 in annual service recognition financial assistance.

The legislation institutionalizes local financial rewards to address national policy limitations under Department of Budget and Management (DBM) circulars, which exclude volunteer workers from year-end Service Recognition Incentives (SRI) and Gratuity Pay because of their non-formal personnel status.

Alongside the landmark ordinances, the city council approved a corollary resolution requesting the local finance committee (LFC) to urgently prepare, propose, and allocate sufficient funding for immediate implementation.

Furthermore, the council passed individual resolutions of appreciation addressed to all 182 barangays in Davao City, officially acknowledging and honoring the invaluable community service rendered by local BHWs and BNSs.

Highlighting the vital role of frontline volunteers in a city of nearly two million residents, City Nutrition Program Coordinator Elizabeth Banzon expressed deep gratitude to the city council.

Banzon noted that over 700 city-paid and barangay-paid BNSs across the city currently receive a monthly honorarium of P6,000, and that advocacy is ongoing to further increase their monthly stipends.

"Tirelessly, atong mga unsung heroes man ning mga barangay nutrition scholars, 'no? They work day in and day out para ma-uplift lang atong komunidad, 'nya sila pud ang naa sa ground fields nato (Tirelessly, our barangay nutrition scholars are like heroes, right? They work day in and day out just to uplift our community, and they are the ones on the ground in our fields)," Banzon noted, emphasizing that the financial incentive provides significant relief amid rising living costs.

Nutrition awards

The ordinances come as Davao City brought home four recognitions from the National Nutrition Council (NNC) at the 2026 Regional Nutrition Awarding Ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City.

Topping the list is the Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (Crown) Award, which the City Government of Davao described as the highest recognition for sustained excellence in nutrition program implementation.

According to the city government, Davao City kept the Green Banner Seal of Compliance for three straight years, from 2023 to 2025. It also posted the highest Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Level Plan Implementation Protocol (MELLPI Pro) score in the Davao Region for 2025.

Retsebeth Laquihon, regional nutrition program coordinator and officer-in-charge of NNC-Davao, said evaluators looked at local policies, nutrition investments, how well the program was carried out, and its impact on the nutrition situation.

“It tells a lot of story in terms of sustained governance, in terms of sustained excellence and also commitment to improve the lives of every Dabawenyo,” Laquihon said.

The city also received the Aguila Award, given to local governments for leadership and innovation in advancing food and nutrition security, according to the city government.

“Ang Aguila award, just like an agila, resilient, naga-soar high, and amidst the nutrition challenges, resilient siya sa pag-address sa mga challenges on nutrition, even naay mga calamities, sustained gihapon ang governance (The Aguila award is just like an eagle, whose character is to be resilient and to soar high. Amid nutrition challenges, the city is resilient in addressing them; even with calamities, its governance is sustained),” Laquihon explained.

Banzon, also the City Health Office’s Nutrition Division head, was named this year’s Community Nutrition Hero, an individual award for leadership in mobilizing stakeholders from the city down to the barangay level.

Jovelyn Pariscal, recognized as Davao City’s outstanding barangay nutrition scholar, was the city’s finalist in the regional search for Outstanding Barangay Nutrition Scholar, the NNC-Davao said in a Facebook post.

With the Crown Award, Davao City advances to the national level.

“So since si Davao City nag-advance na sa national level for next year, you’re expecting the city to be evaluated by the National Nutrition Inter-Agency Evaluation Team (Since Davao City is advancing to the national level next year, expect the City to be evaluated by the National Nutrition Inter-Agency Evaluation Team),” Laquihon said. GRS