Davao City approves P3-M aid for quake-hit LGUs

THE Davao City Council has approved P3 million in financial assistance for local government units placed under a state of calamity after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8.

The council approved the measure on Tuesday after suspending its rules to fast-track the release of funds.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, sponsored the measure following a request from the Office of the City Mayor.

In a June 29 letter to Vice Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, the mayor's office urged the council to expedite the assistance.

"Legislative authority is requested to expedite the distribution of said assistance to the affected area," the letter stated.

Under the ordinance, Davao Occidental will receive P1 million, while General Santos City will get P500,000.

The municipalities of Sarangani and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, and Glan, Malapatan, and Alabel in Sarangani province will each receive P300,000.

The assistance will come from the city's 30 percent Quick Response Fund, which is part of its 2026 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

Earlier, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Alfredo Baloran said the city had asked the council to approve the release of the funds so they could immediately deliver the assistance to affected local governments.

Davao City joins other local governments that have extended aid to earthquake-hit communities.

The Provincial Government of Davao del Sur allocated P2 million for the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani in Davao Occidental, with each receiving P1 million.

The Provincial Government of Cotabato also committed P4 million in financial assistance, describing the aid as a symbol of solidarity with affected communities.

Meanwhile, Pasig City pledged P5 million, with P2 million each for Davao Occidental and Sarangani province, and P1 million for General Santos City.

As of June 19, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council estimated earthquake damage at P1.29 billion, with the hardest-hit areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The agency reported damage to 799 infrastructure facilities and 61,119 houses, including 13,691 that were destroyed.

The earthquake has left 78 people dead, 1,339 injured, and 32 missing.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore of Maasim, Sarangani, at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to issue a tsunami warning shortly afterward. RGP