DAVAO City has set aside P88.7 million to post the performance bond the Department of Energy (DOE) requires after the city was named one of the winning bidders in the country's first waste-to-energy (WTE) auction.

The City Council approved Supplemental Budget No. 3, P88,698,240, during its regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The money, taken from the city's 2025 surplus, will be released through the Land Bank of the Philippines as a guarantee to the DOE that the city will carry out the project.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, said the DOE issued a notice of award naming the City Government of Davao among the winners of its Special Green Energy Auction for Waste-to-Energy, held on Oct. 13.

He said winning bidders have 30 days from the posting of the notice of award to submit the bond and other requirements, or they will be disqualified and lose their bid bond.

"We are submitting this performance bond for us to make sure that we will perform so as not to be forfeited, based on the rules and regulations," he said.

Dayanghirang said Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte has tasked WTE Project Manager Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo to oversee the project and the city's compliance with DOE requirements.

Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. abstained, saying he was still studying the project.

"I am, again, yet to fully grasp the details of this green auction and in relation to the waste-to-energy project," Mahipus said.

Bidding for construction

In the same session, the council also approved on third and final reading an ordinance adopting the bidding documents for the construction of the WTE facilities in Davao City.

The construction is funded by a grant from the Government of Japan under an Exchange of Notes signed on March 20, 2018.

The City Legal Office, in a legal opinion presented to the council on Nov. 10, said Crown Agents Japan Limited, acting for the Philippine government and the city, will serve as the employer in procuring the engineering, procurement, and construction works and the operation and maintenance services for the facilities.

The legal office said it found "no legal objection" to the ordinance, noting that the measure does not appropriate city funds or authorize the city to incur financial obligations.

Landfill running out

Dayanghirang said the city collects about 800 tons of garbage a day, and its new sanitary landfill is projected to last only five years.

"Ito iyong pinaka-kritikal, pag hindi natin ipasok ito, ano mangyayari sa city after 10 or 15 years? (This is the most critical: if we don't push this through, what will happen to the city after 10 or 15 years?)" he added.

The city opened the new landfill in Barangay New Carmen, Tugbok District, on June 16, after a trash slide at the old site on May 20 killed two people and led the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to suspend its operations. The DENR later ordered the old landfill closed and rehabilitated.

WTE in the city so far

The proposed WTE facility in Barangay Biao Escuela, Tugbok District, is designed to process about 600 tons of waste a day and generate about 13 megawatts (MW) of electricity, about 11 MW of which would go to the grid. The city is pursuing it with the Japanese government under an existing agreement, SunStar Davao reported.

The project dates back to 2018, when Japan agreed to extend the construction grant following a Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) study conducted in the city in 2015 and 2016. Then-Mayor Sara Duterte formed a project management team that year and named Domingo its project manager, according to the City Government of Davao.

In June this year, the council passed an ordinance allowing the city to join the DOE auction. Councilor Louie John Bonguyan, chair of the Committee on Energy, said then that the city was the only local government unit to apply and that it still faced challenges in funding the project.

In September, the council approved P65 million for a WTE project reserve fund under Supplemental Budget No. 2, which included an initial P11-million bid.

The city was among nine qualified bidders offering 12 projects totaling 428 MW in the auction, according to the DOE.

The DOE earlier set Dec. 31, 2028, as the deadline for mechanical completion of auctioned projects and Dec. 31, 2029, for the start of power delivery.

In April, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said modern WTE plants operate even in the middle of major Japanese cities and can be safer for the environment than landfills.

Environmental review

The project, however, still needs environmental clearance. The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Davao held public scoping for the project in April, saying the process was neither an approval nor a rejection.

EMB-Davao Regional Director Alnulfo Alvarez said on Monday, Nov. 16, that the consultant hired by the Jica has finished technical scoping, the basis for preparing the project's environmental impact statement. A committee of experts on air, water, toxic chemicals, land, and people will review the statement, he said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum.

He said the facility must have equipment to capture and treat dioxins and furans and must monitor its emissions 24 hours a day.

"And on our part, we will ensure that this facility will not emit obnoxious or very pollutant na mga gases that is harmful to the environment," Alvarez said.

The environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) has opposed the project, calling WTE incineration a "step backward" from the city's shift to a circular economy and warning that toxic emissions such as dioxins and furans can build up in the body even when they are within standards. GRS