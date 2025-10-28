Davao City archer Abigail Jane Lim bags 3 gold medals at Batang Pinoy 2025

Abigail Jane Lim, representing Davao City, claimed three gold medals in the Archery Compound Girls 17U category at Batang Pinoy 2025 on Monday, October 27, at Notre Dame of Dadiangas University IBED.

The 16-year-old, in her third Batang Pinoy appearance, captured gold in the first and second rounds, as well as the overall title. Lim now turns her focus to the upcoming Team Events and the Olympic Round, where she hopes to add more medals for Davao City.

“I was really surprised at first,” Lim, a Davao Christian High School Grade 11 student, told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.