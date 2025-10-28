Davao City archer Abigail Jane Lim bags 3 gold medals at Batang Pinoy 2025

Abigail Jane Lim, representing Davao City, claimed three gold medals in the Archery Compound Girls 17U category at Batang Pinoy 2025 on Monday, October 27, at Notre Dame of Dadiangas University IBED.
The 16-year-old, in her third Batang Pinoy appearance, captured gold in the first and second rounds, as well as the overall title. Lim now turns her focus to the upcoming Team Events and the Olympic Round, where she hopes to add more medals for Davao City.
“I was really surprised at first,” Lim, a Davao Christian High School Grade 11 student, told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.
The Dabawenya ace started archery at age 14, encouraged by her parents after the pandemic. “It was an experience that encouraged me to pursue archery even more,” she said. “At Batang Pinoy 2023, my first competition, I won silver in the qualification round. Seeing the support from our team really inspired me to stick with archery.”
Her choice of archery also runs in the family. “My cousin Daphne Manuelle Uyking is an archer too,” Lim said. “Out of all sports, I chose archery because it felt unique and different. I really enjoy shooting.”
Reflecting on her victories, Lim shared the highs and lows of each round. “In the first round, I felt like my shots were bad because I was aiming for a higher score, and I was tied with my teammate Aniana Denise Pahang,” she said. “But I ended up with gold because I had more X’s and 10’s. That pushed me to try even harder in the second round, and I improved my score by 11 points.”
Lim’s rigorous training routine is a major factor in her success. On school days, she shoots at least 72 arrows after classes, and on weekends, she fires 108 to 144 arrows. A week before Batang Pinoy, she attended a training camp in Manila, averaging more than 250 arrows daily. She also trains at the Davao Archery Club, occasionally complementing shooting with swimming and running for conditioning.
Her international experience adds to her confidence. In August 2025, Lim competed in the World Archery Youth Championship in Winnipeg, Canada, where she ranked ninth overall. She defeated Taipei but narrowly lost to India by two points.
Lim dedicates her victories to her parents, coaches, and friends. “This win is for them,” she said. “My seniors and coaches inspire me. Their experience and opportunities motivate me to aim higher.”
Looking ahead, Lim dreams of more international competitions and hopes to see Compound archery included in the Olympics. “I want to compete on the biggest stage and represent my country,” she said. “It’s my ultimate goal as an athlete.”
With Team Events and the Olympic Round approaching, Lim and her teammates aim to bring more golds and keep Davao City in the spotlight. MLSA