Davao City assists 46K animal bite patients

THE Davao City Animal Bite Treatment Center reported a high number of patients availing of the free anti-rabies vaccination in the animal bite centers.

CHO Animal Bite Treatment Head Dr. Yleona T. Camelotes, during the ISpeak Media forum recently, said that the latest data showed the number reaching 46,000.

“Last year we assisted 48,000 for the whole year, [this means} naga-duol gyud ang tabang ug daghan pa ang natabangan nato (this means that the help is at hand and we have helped more people),” Camelotes said, adding that more people now have heightened awareness and know the importance of immediate attention for animal bites to prevent rabies.

She added that across Davao City, there are 10 Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTCs); nine in the city and one located at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

“Ginapaduol na gyud ang tabang kay daghan na kaayo’g satellite animal bite centers sa Davao City (Help is getting closer because we have many satellite centers in Davao),” Camelotes said.

In Davao City, aside from the main Animal Bite Treatment Center located on Magallanes St, there are also satellite ABTCs in Toril, Mintal-Tugbok, Sasa, Calinan, Marilog District Hospital, Tibungco-Bunawan, and Paquibato District Hospital, and Cabantian-Buhangin.

Camelotes said that the city government continues to procure vaccines, and if there is shortage, the Lingap Para sa Mahirap helps patients in buying the medicines.

Camelotes said that as part of their advocacy on anti-rabies, they continue to conduct lectures and information drives to inform the community about the nature of rabies to curb misinformation and advocate timely and safe first-aid measures in case of an animal bite.

“Naa ta’y mga lectures nga gipang-conduct; mga broadcasting sa radio station, mga interviews, and also nagatudlo pud ta sa community (We conducted lectures, radio broadcasts, interviews, and we also teach in the community),” she said.

Camelotes emphasized that while rabies is fatal, it is preventable.

On September 26, 2025, the City Health Office participated in the World Rabies Day activity held at Rizal Park. CIO