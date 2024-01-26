Davao City assists farmer affected by landslide, flooding

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) is assisting some 200 farmers affected by the flooding and landslides experienced last week due to the shear line.

A total of 12 hectares of rice fields was washed out by the flooding in Calinan District where 24 rice farmers reported considerable yield losses. Thirty-nine corn farmers in Marilog, Buhangin, and Tugbok reported that a total of 18.45 hectares of farmland were damaged due to landslides and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a total of 136 famers saw 20 hectares of their high value crops (commercial crops, vegetables, fruits) destroyed in Marilog, Tugbok, Buhangin, Bunawan, and Paquibato. A cassava farmer in Tugbok District was also affected.

Based on the initial assessment report, CAgrO placed the total cost of damages to P3,758,132.48.

Although these damages pose no real threat to Davao City’s food security, CAgrO head Edgardo Haspe said the damaged rice fields in Calinan will negatively affect the city’s rice production.

Haspe said teams have been sent to these areas to assist farmers in recovering their losses.

“We will extend support as immediate as we can para gyud ma-restore ang ilang livelihood,” Haspe said in an interview with the City Information Office on Tuesday.

He said most of the rice farmers affected by the flooding are enrolled in the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), making them eligible for indemnity insurance of P20,000/hectare of destroyed rice fields.

“Gi-coordinate na namo sa PCIC para ma-provide-an dayon sila’g indemnity. Para naa siya’y magamit (We have coordinated with the PCIC so they can be immediately provided with indemnity),” Haspe said.

Affected corn farmers and producers of high value crops will also receive assistance through farming supplies such as seeds, seedlings, plantlets, and fertilizers. However, Haspe warned that those affected by the landslides will not be given planting materials as they are advised against replanting on unstable land for their own safety.

“Hulaton sa nato na ma-stable, or kung naa sila’y laing areas na pwede tamnan that’s the time na tagaan namo sila’g seedlings. But we will recommend na kadtong area nga na-landslide tamnan na lang sa og kahoy ug kadtong mga fruit trees (We must wait for the ground to stabilize, or if they have other areas that can be farmed, that's the time we will give them seedlings. But we will recommend that those areas that were hit by landslides should be planted with fruit trees),” he said.

Aside from immediate livelihood assistance, the CAgrO will also submit its report to the City Social Welfare and Development Office and recommend the distribution of cash assistance to affected farmers.

To ensure enough supply of seeds and other planting materials to farmers in need, the CAgrO is proactively expanding its nurseries and greenhouses.

Farmers are urged to avail themselves of all services and assistance the office has for them.

“Naa man ang atong office ug atong siyudad sa Davao na nagapadayun sa paghatag og ayuda. Ayaw mo kaulaw og duol sa among opisina. Naa man ta’y mga opisina sa Districts— naa ang Marilog, Paquibato, Calinan andam muhatag og ayuda teknikal og unsa available na support mahatag sa opisina (Our office and the city of Davao continues to provide aid. Do not hesitate to visit our office. We also have offices in the districts— Marilog, Paquibato, Calinan -that are ready to provide technical assistance and whatever support the office can offer),” Haspe said. CIO