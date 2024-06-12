Davao City athletes start in-house training for Palarong Pambansa 2024

The 223 Palarong Pambansa 2024-qualified athletes from the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) began their in-house training on June 8, 2024. They stay at Mintal Elementary School (MES) and Mintal Comprehensive High School (MCHS).

Of the 223 athletes, 91 are from the elementary level 113 are in the secondary for regular sports, 10 are in demo sports, and nine are in paragames.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 will be held in Cebu City from July 6 to 17.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City schools division superintendent Reynante A. Solitario issued an advisory dated June 7, 2024, about the in-house training, informing "public schools district supervisors/PICs and public and private elementary and secondary school principals as well as the concerned public."

He stated that the training of Dabawenyo athletes, funded by the city government of Davao through the Special Education Fund of the Local School Board of Davao City, is scheduled from June 8 to July 3, 2024.

From MES and MCHS, the Palaro-bound Davraa athletes will continue their in-house training at the Davao City National High School (DCNHS).

Solitario told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview on Tuesday, June 11, "Nagsugod na ang training, sa Mintal ilang billeting pero different ilang venues for practices (The training has started, and the billeting is in Mintal, but the athletes have varied venues for practices)."

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Davao Region officer-in-charge Abdullah V. Matalam issued an advisory on June 5, 2024, encouraging the participation and preparations of all local government units (LGUs) for the upcoming Palaro.

DepEd regional director Allan Farnazo, during the Dcaa Meet 2024 opening in February, challenged Davao City to secure more gold medals for Davraa in the Cebu Palaro.

"Davao City is the strength of Region 11. If Davao City is doing well, Region 11 will also do well," Farnazo said in a previous interview with SunStar Davao.

Davraa improved to sixth overall from 11th place in the Marikina Palarong Pambansa 2023 with 21 golds, 18 silvers, and 27 bronzes. MLSA