Davao City backs DCWD water conservation call

TH City Government of Davao has expressed its support for the Davao City Water District’s (DCWD) call to conserve water, aiming to ensure that the city’s clean water supply lasts for generations to come.

As of 2025, the city consumes 375 million liters of water in a day, and a large portion of it is used for activities or purposes that do not require potable water quality.

During an earlier press conference, the DCWD assured the public that the city has a surplus of water supply even amid the looming El Niño. Currently, surface water provides the bulk of the supply, producing 300 million liters daily. This volume is complemented by water from deep wells.

Although the city has a surplus of surface water supply, Dabawenyos are reminded that clean water is not unlimited.

“We are blessed to have a sufficient supply of clean water in Davao City even during El Niño. Despite this, ginadasig gihapon nato ang mga Dabawenyo to adopt water conservation practices to ensure that our water supply will be sustained not only today, but most especially for generations to come. (We are blessed to have a sufficient supply of clean water in Davao City even during El Niño. Despite this, we continue to urge Dabawenyos to adopt water conservation practices to ensure the sustainability of our clean water supply not just in the present but most importantly for the generations to come),” Harvey Lanticse, Acting Head of the City Information Office (CIO) said.

In a bid to reduce strain on the city’s finite water supply, the DCWD has strengthened its advocacy for water conservation. This initiative focuses on the use of alternative, non-potable water sources such as rainwater harvesting and recycled greywater for gardening, vehicle washing, industrial cooling, and other activities that do not require drinking-quality water.

The DCWD also provided water conservation tips that the public may adopt, such as using water wisely; being vigilant and proactive (checking for leaks, fixing broken pipes and faucets); being cautious and mindful in water use; and recycling greywater.

Dabawenyos are enjoined to protect and conserve the city’s water supply to secure a sustainable and resilient water future for all. By embracing these small but meaningful changes in daily habits, every resident becomes a partner in ensuring that clean, safe water will continue to flow not only for today’s Dabawenyos but for the children and generations yet to come. CIO