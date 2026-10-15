Davao City bags highest nutrition implementation award

THE City Government of Davao was awarded the Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (CROWN) Award by the National Nutrition Council during the 2026 Regional Nutrition Award for its sustained excellence in nutrition program implementation.

The CROWN Award is the highest recognition for sustained implementation of nutrition programs. This is the highest recognition for sustained excellence in Nutrition. In recognition of maintaining the Green Banner Seal of Compliance for the three consecutive years, 2023–2025, and for the exemplary performance and contribution to the improvement of the nutrition situation in Davao Region, garnering the highest Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Level Plan Implementation Protocol (MELLPI Pro) Score in Davao Region for Calendar Year 2025.

Margie R. Rubio, Officer-in-Charge of the City Health Office (CHO), told the City Information Office (CIO) that this significant recognition was made possible through the joint efforts of the Davao City Nutrition Council (CNC), barangay nutrition scholars, and other implementers of the city’s nutrition programs.

“Dako kaayo akoang pasalamat sa atoang City Mayor nga iyaha gyu’d gitagaan og prayoridad ang nutrition program para sa Davao City, and of course sa atoang cnc sa tanang mga members nga nagpadayon nga nihatag pud og panahon ug mga efforts, programa sa pagtabang sa pag-implement sa atoang programs sa Davao City para ma ensure g’yud nga ang atoang malnutrition sa Davao City malower ug available gyud ang tanan nga mga masustansya nga pagkaon sa kada panimalay (My deepest gratitude to our City Mayor for truly prioritizing the nutrition program for Davao City, and of course to our CNC and all its members who continue to give their time and efforts and programs to help implement our programs in Davao City, so that we can really ensure that malnutrition in Davao City is lowered and that all nutritious food is truly available in every household),” she said.

The City Government also clinched the Aguila Award, an honor given to local government units for exemplifying outstanding leadership and innovation in promoting practices that provide a strong foundation for advancing food and nutritional security for all.

Elizabeth Banzon, CHO Nutrition Division Head, received the Community Nutrition Hero Award for her outstanding dedication, exemplary leadership and significant contributions to sustaining the efficient and effective implementation of Davao City’s local nutrition program.

These awards and recognition received by the City Government of Davao, through the City Health Office, is a testament of its steadfast commitment to prioritizing nutrition and food safety for every Dabawenyo. CIO