Davao City-based artist refutes Madriaga’s artwork testimony

DAVAO City-based artist Tanya Gaisano Lee has disputed claims made by Ramil Madriaga, the alleged witness against Vice President Sara Duterte, during a House hearing, asserting that she, and not Madriaga, personally gifted the painting featured in the proceedings to the vice president in 2021.

This followed Madriaga’s testimony before the House Committee on Justice, where he claimed to have commissioned and given the artwork to Duterte.

The 3x3 painting, titled Señorita, was presented as part of the materials linked to the ongoing impeachment complaints against Duterte.

In an Instagram story posted on April 14, 2026, Lee directly contradicted Madriaga’s testimony, emphasizing that the artwork came from her and was personally handed to Duterte when she was still mayor of Davao City.

“Anything stated otherwise is false. I am not a scholar, I am not from Laguna, I am from Davao, life is here!” Lee said.

Lee, a self-taught artist based in Davao City, is known for works shaped by personal experiences, often depicting faceless figures in textured and symbolic compositions.