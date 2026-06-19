Davao City boosts anti-smoking drive as vape use rises

THE City Government of Davao is stepping up its anti-smoking campaign this National Non-Smoking Month, expanding free cessation services, public awareness efforts, and enforcement of tobacco regulations as vape use increases among young people.

Jalyn Pareja, focal person and smoking cessation counselor of the Vices Regulation Unit under the City Mayor’s Office, said authorities have seen a rise in vape-related cases involving the youth.

"Most of the tobacco products involved in recent apprehensions are vapes. The apprehensions among youth aged 18 to 25 have also increased," she said during the iSpeak Media Forum on June 18, 2026, at the City Mayor’s Office.

Davao City has observed National Non-Smoking Month every June since 2002. Officials said anti-smoking efforts gained broader support nationwide during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Pareja said the Vices Regulation Unit continues to work with barangays and community groups to conduct weekly awareness sessions on the health risks of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vape products.

"The activities are continuous. Public awareness on the harmful effects of cigarettes, tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and vaping is ongoing," she said.

The city’s Smoking Cessation Program, in partnership with the Department of Health and the City Health Office, provides free counseling and nicotine replacement therapy to residents who want to quit smoking or vaping.

Pareja said authorities have also tightened enforcement of the Anti-Smoking Ordinance, including monitoring sales of tobacco products to minors and compliance with the ban on smoking within 100 meters of schools.

Officials are also monitoring cigarette advertising and promotional materials to ensure compliance with Republic Act 9211 and local regulations.

"Once there are illegal promotional materials or posters, these are immediately removed," Pareja said, adding that tobacco advertisements are allowed only in authorized points of sale.

Pareja warned that vape devices and smokeless tobacco products are not safe alternatives to cigarettes, saying they still contain harmful substances.

"Regardless of whether a product is smoked or smokeless, tobacco products are harmful to the body," she said.

She urged smokers, especially young people, to use the city’s free cessation services and shift to healthier lifestyles.

"Choose health over tobacco. Smoking and vaping pose serious health risks not only to users but also to their families and communities," she said.

The city government said it will sustain its anti-tobacco campaign throughout the month, stressing that protecting young people from nicotine addiction remains a key public health priority. CATHY JANE ORIAS AND CASANDRA D. PAYAN / SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERNS